Check out: This reunion of Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla at Dangal party will bring back the 90s memories

Aamir Khan is flying high with the success of his film Dangal, a biopic on Haryanvi wrestler and coach Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his daughters to become world champions in wrestling. The film was highly appreciated by the critics and the audience and broke records at box office.

In February, it will be two months since the release of Dangal. Last week, Aamir Khan finally threw a grand bash celebrating the success of the film. The actor invited all his friends from the film industry to become a part of their celebration. From Rekha to Shahid Kapoor to Anil Kapoor, all the big names came to enjoy the night.

One of the attendees was Juhi Chawla who was excited to become a part of Aamir’s celebration as they go way back. Aamir and Juhi made their Bollywood debut together in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and then went on to become one of the most hit pairs in the 90s. They starred opposite each other in several movies and most of them were successful. Sharing a photo with Aamir, Juhi wrote, “So happy & proud for @aamir_khan celebrating the success of Dangal.”

As for Aamir Khan, he is prepping for YRF‘s next Thugs of Hindostan which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.