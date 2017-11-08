Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.11.2017 | 12:58 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in Tumhari Sulu and here’s what you need to know about his role

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ayushmann Khurrana, fresh out of the back-to-back success of Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, is said to be a part of the slice-of-life film, Tumhari Sulu. The film, which will feature Vidya Balan in the lead role of a housewife turned radio jockey, will have the actor in a special appearance.

Sources claim that it was his effortless and reliable charm as an actor coupled with his experience and popularity as a singer that made Ayushmann the logical choice for the cameo. However, the details of the same have been kept under wraps. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana appears as himself, an actor, and has already shot for it with RJ Sulu (aka Vidya Balan) a few months back. In fact, we hear that the actor, who is an old friend of the producers, readily worked out his time to do this role opposite Vidya Balan.

Directed by the noted ad filmmaker, Suresh Triveni, and produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment, Tumhari Sulu has been awarded a clean ‘U’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification, reaffirming the film’s intrinsic appeal to a universal audience of all age groups.

Talking about the film, it also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia and even RJ Malishka in prominent roles and is slated to release next week on November 17.

