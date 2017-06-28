Amitabh Bachchan wraps up first schedule of Thugs of Hindostan

At the beginning of June, Amitabh Bachchan began the shooting for his next film, Thugs of Hindostan alongside Aamir Khan in Malta. As the cast and crew continue with the first schedule, it’s already a wrap for Amitabh Bachchan.

On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan informed his fans that he has completed the first schedule of the film. He shared a picturesque image of the set with a caption that read, “Back to base… Travelling now after completion of my first schedule of Thugs of Hindostan. “

As usual, Amitabh Bachchan also took to his blog to pen down his thoughts about filming and wrapping up the schedule. He wrote, “The unit of Thugs of Hindostan gathers about me in numbers. I wonder what it could be. I think and apprehend some wrong that may have happened. They all stand in silence…I in apprehension…looking about…Then the Director steps out from the largish crew crowd and speaks, ‘It’s a wrap for Mr Bachchan for this schedule!’ And everyone breaks into loud applause and cheers..I am stumped as always .. in my generation there was never any of this fanfare .. so I stand like an idol of clay, not knowing what to say or do .. the smiling faces say what they have to say and feel .. I awkwardly raise my hands with gratitude, head down and walk away with a mumbled thanks.”

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. They plan to release the film in the second half of 2018.