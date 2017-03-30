Box Office: Phillauri stays stable on Wednesday, collects 1.81 crore on Day 6

By Joginder Tuteja
Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Phillauri is seeing stable weekdays at the Box Office. On Wednesday, it collected Rs. 1.81 crore more, which is not bad considering the fact that Monday was Rs. 2.02 crore and Tuesday was Rs. 1.95 crore. The film has seen less than 10% fall on Wednesday even though it is coming after a partial holiday.

Directed by Anshai Lal, the film is standing at Rs. 21.03 crore currently and should end Week One around Rs. 22.5 crore mark. Though a first week total of Rs. 25 crore would have been much more ideal, considering the kind of mixed reports that it has seen, the collections are still decent.

Since this one is a clean family flick, it should find added traction on satellite when it arrives on that medium.

