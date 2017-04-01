Box Office: Phillauri Day 8 in overseas

Over the past couple of weeks, Anushka Sharma has been busy promoting her production venture PHILLAURI with interesting images that feature her onscreen character making an appearance at various locations. Well, the film finally hit the screens on Friday.

The movie has collected approx. 1.21 mil. USD [7.87 cr.] in its opening weekend in overseas

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Phillauri on Day 8 (Friday).

Australia box office
2,904 USD [Rs. 1.88 lacs] from 12 screens

New Zealand box office
620 USD [Rs. 40,212] from 2 screens

