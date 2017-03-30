Box Office: Phillauri Day 7 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Phillauri Day 7 in overseas

Over the past couple of weeks, Anushka Sharma has been busy promoting her production venture PHILLAURI with interesting images that feature her onscreen character making an appearance at various locations. Well, the film finally hit the screens on Friday.

The movie has collected approx. 1.21 mil. USD [7.87 cr.] in its opening weekend in overseas

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Phillauri on Day 7 (Thursday).

Australia box office
1,485 USD [Rs. 96,235] from 9 screens

New Zealand box office
563 USD [Rs. 36,485] from 3 screens

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

After Phillauri, Diljit Dosanjh to star opposite Anushka Sharma in Kaneda News

After Phillauri, Diljit Dosanjh to star…

Hrithik Roshan to star in film based on real life risk takers

Hrithik Roshan to star in film based on real…

Priyanka Chopra just rope in Pink director and writer for her next Hindi production

Did Priyanka Chopra just rope in Pink…

Playgard

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover to…

SCOOP Has Sony TV FINALLY

SCOOP: Has Sony TV FINALLY found a…

Raveena Tandon takes on the rape issue headlong

Raveena Tandon takes on the rape issue…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification