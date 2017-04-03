Box Office: Phillauri collects 3.10 cr. in second weekend

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
The Anushka SharmaDiljit Dosanjh starrer Phillauri released a while back. After opening on an average note the film witnessed growth in business as the days progressed. Now on its second weekend in theatres Phillauri has raked in Rs. 3.10 cr.

With Rs. 70 lakhs coming in on Friday, Saturday and Sunday again like the first weekend witnessed a spike in collections with the film drawing in Rs. 1 cr and Rs. 1.40 cr on Saturday and Sunday respectively. This coupled with the previous earning of the film, the total collection stand at Rs. 25.78 cr.

