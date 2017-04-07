Box Office: Naam Shabana has fourth biggest Week One amongst female driven action dramas, collects 27.1 crore*

By Joginder Tuteja
Taapsee Pannu‘s Naam Shabana has seen fourth biggest Week One amongst female driven action dramas. The film’s has collected Rs. 27.1 crore* in its opening week and while that places it above Akira, Kahaani 2, Mardaani and NH10, it is below Pink, Neerja and Jai Gangaajal. This is how the collections stand:

Pink (Taapsee Pannu) – Rs. 35.91 crore

Neerja (Sonam Kapoor) – Rs. 35.32 crore

Jai Gangaajal (Priyanka Chopra) – Rs. 30.15 crore

Naam Shabana (Taapsee Pannu) – Rs. 27.1 crore*

Akira (Sonakshi Sinha) – Rs. 26.39 crore

Kahaani 2 (Vidya Balan) – Rs. 24.26 crore

Mardaani (Rani Mukherji) – Rs. 23 crore

NH10 (Anushka Sharma) – Rs. 20.35 crore

From Akira to NH10, none of the films turned out to be big grossers and ended around the Rs. 30 crore mark. On the other hand Pink (starring Taapsee Pannu again) and Neerja had the best word of mouth going for them, which allowed them to gain from strength to strength. Jai Gangaajal closed its account soon enough though after the second week and as things stand today, Naam Shabana too would be getting its most moolah in two weeks itself. The manner in which it had grown on weekend, one would have expected its first week to be close to Jai Gangaajal, but that hasn’t quite turned out to be the case.

Phillauri too is coming to the end of its run after collecting Rs. 4.82 crore* in its second week. The film is currently standing at Rs. 27.50 crore* and is now running in very few shows in the second week. The film may just about snail its way towards the Rs. 30 crore mark.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has managed to go past the Rs. 115 crore mark and is currently placed at Rs. 115.75 crore* after a four week run. The film should eventually manage to go past the Jolly LLB 2 lifetime total of Rs. 117 crore but that’s about it. Still, from the gains perspective, it is a clean Superhit and the biggest ROI affair of the year.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

