Box Office: Hindi Medium collects 3.75 crores in Week 5

The Irrfan Khan – Saba Qamar starrer Hindi Medium released a while back. The film which hit screens along with the Arjun Kapoor – Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend was well received by not just the critics but the audience as well.
Though the film opened on a much slower note than its competitor, Hindi Medium maintained its momentum at the box office window settling in for the long haul. While the film is currently running on its 36th day in theatres, Hindi Medium that was directed by Saket Choudhary has managed to draw in a further Rs. 3.75 cr in Week 5
With this the total collections of Hindi Medium at the end of 35 days in theatres stands at Rs. 68.76 cr. Interestingly, since the film continues to run in select theatres, it is expected to earn a bit more in the coming week.