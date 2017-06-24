Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.06.2017 | 8:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Box Office: Hindi Medium collects 3.75 crores in Week 5

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Hindi Medium (1)

The Irrfan Khan – Saba Qamar starrer Hindi Medium released a while back. The film which hit screens along with the Arjun KapoorShraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend was well received by not just the critics but the audience as well.

Though the film opened on a much slower note than its competitor, Hindi Medium maintained its momentum at the box office window settling in for the long haul. While the film is currently running on its 36th day in theatres, Hindi Medium that was directed by Saket Choudhary has managed to draw in a further Rs. 3.75 cr in Week 5

With this the total collections of Hindi Medium at the end of 35 days in theatres stands at Rs. 68.76 cr. Interestingly, since the film continues to run in select theatres, it is expected to earn a bit more in the coming week.

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

Box Office: Tubelight beats Raees; registers…

Box Office: Tubelight becomes Salman Khan's…

Box Office: Tubelight is Kabir Khan’s 3rd…

Box Office: Worldwide collections and day…

Box Office: Tubelight has one of the lowest…

Box Office: Tubelight has decent opening of…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification