Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania collects 2.11 cr. on fourth weekend

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania collects 2.11 cr. on fourth weekend

The Shashank Khaitan directed Varun DhawanAlia Bhatt starrer released earlier last month, after opening on a strong note the film went on to become a runaway success at the domestic box office. Now in its fourth weekend running in theatres Badrinath Ki Dulhania seems to be still on a roll with Rs. 2.11 cr coming in.

Though newer films have hit screens since its release Badrinath Ki Dulhania managed to draw in Rs. 50 lakhs on Friday with Rs, 72 lakhs coming in on Saturday and another Rs. 89 lakhs on Sunday. Currently the total collection of the film stands at Rs. 114.24 cr.

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

Did Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra NOT miss Sunil Grover in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Did Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra…

Saif Ali Khan reacts to a man duping a woman

Saif Ali Khan reacts to a man duping a woman…

Shahid Kapoor is talking about all the women in his life

Here’s why Shahid Kapoor is talking about…

Bahubali The Conclusion on April 7

Bahubali: The Beginning to release again…

Athiya Shetty reveals her secret to happiness

Athiya Shetty reveals her secret to happiness

Abhishek Bachchan has four upcoming films and these are the ones!

Abhishek Bachchan has four upcoming films…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification