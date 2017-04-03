Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania collects 2.11 cr. on fourth weekend

The Shashank Khaitan directed Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt starrer released earlier last month, after opening on a strong note the film went on to become a runaway success at the domestic box office. Now in its fourth weekend running in theatres Badrinath Ki Dulhania seems to be still on a roll with Rs. 2.11 cr coming in.
Though newer films have hit screens since its release Badrinath Ki Dulhania managed to draw in Rs. 50 lakhs on Friday with Rs, 72 lakhs coming in on Saturday and another Rs. 89 lakhs on Sunday. Currently the total collection of the film stands at Rs. 114.24 cr.