Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Alia Bhatt’s highest all time opening week grosser

A week ago the Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania hit screens. Directed by Shashank Khaitan the film has been doing rather well since its release. In fact after opening on a good note the film witnessed an increase in business over the days to come.
In this special report we take a look at the opening week collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania while comparing the same to Alia Bhatt’s previously released films. Collecting Rs. 73.66 cr the film ranks as Alia Bhatt’s highest opening week grosser. In fact the collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania surpass the collections of her previous films like 2 States that collected Rs. 60.73 cr, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania that collected Rs. 53.31 cr, Udta Punjab that collected Rs. 48.5 cr, Student of the Year that collected Rs. 48 cr and even Dear Zindagi that collected Rs. 47 cr.
Movie Name – First Week Collections
Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Rs. 73.66 cr
2 States – Rs. 60.73 cr
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – Rs. 53.31 cr
Udta Punjab – Rs. 48.5 cr
Student of the Year – Rs. 48 cr
Dear Zindagi – Rs. 47 cr
Kapoor & Sons – Rs. 46.93 cr
Shaandaar – Rs. 40.15 cr
Highway – Rs. 22.38 cr