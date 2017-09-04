Baadshaho collects approx. 1.41 mil. USD [Rs. 9.08 cr.] in overseas

BAADSHAHO has embarked on a decent start in the overseas. The movie has registered the *8th highest opening weekend of 2017* in the overseas by collecting approx. 1.41 mil. USD [Rs. 9.08 cr.]
Meanwhile BAREILLY KI BARFI’s total gross stands at approx. 1.52 mil. USD [Rs. 9.73 cr.] at the close of the third weekend
Weekend: 1 September – 3 September, 2017
United States of America
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross ($)
|Screens
|Total Gross ($)
|Total Gross (INR)
|28
|Arjun Reddy (Telugu)
|2
|2,92,283
|118
|14,75,463
|9.46 crores
|31
|Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
|1
|2,18,179
|80
|2,18,179
|1.4 crores
|34
|Paisa Vasool (Telugu)
|1
|1,91,643
|95
|1,91,933
|1.23 crores
|35
|Baadshaho
|1
|1,82,543
|100
|1,82,543
|1.17 crores
|49
|Punjab Nahi Jaungi (Punjabi)
|1
|84,076
|25
|85,171
|54.58 lacs
|52
|Bareilly Ki Barfi
|3
|63,271
|22
|3,86,530
|2.48 crores
|54
|A Gentleman
|2
|59,635
|130
|2,56,778
|1.65 crores
|56
|Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
|4
|53,036
|37
|13,83,927
|8.87 crores
|68
|Vivegam (Tamil)
|2
|23,616
|61
|5,04,817
|3.24 crores
|77
|Puriyatha Puthir (Tamil)
|1
|12,544
|40
|12,675
|8.13 lacs
|87
|Anando Brahma (Telugu)
|3
|9,620
|23
|4,14,657
|2.66 crores
|108
|Fidaa (Telugu)
|7
|3,935
|11
|20,67,671
|13.25 crores
|134
|Kurangu Bommai (Tamil)
|1
|1,395
|4
|1,415
|90,666/-
|155
|Sarvopari Palakkaran (Malayalam)
|1
|505
|2
|625
|40,046/-
|162
|Nene Raju Nene Mantri (Telugu)
|4
|300
|1
|6,24,276
|4.01 crores
|169
|Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (Malayalam)
|8
|217
|1
|90,879
|58.24 lacs
|172
|Jaya Janaki Nayaka (Telugu)
|4
|133
|1
|1,13,020
|72.43 lacs
|179
|Vikram Vedha (Tamil)
|7
|55
|1
|6,25,880
|4.02 crores
|184
|Mubarakan
|6
|21
|1
|5,44,778
|3.5 crores
|185
|Rocky Mental (Punjabi)
|3
|20
|1
|14,851
|9.52 lacs
Note: Reported screens only.
Canada
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (US$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (US$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|20
|Baadshaho
|1
|85,743
|19
|85,743
|54.95 lacs
|31
|Punjab Nahi Jaungi (Punjabi)
|1
|30,380
|9
|30,380
|19.47 lacs
|32
|A Gentleman
|2
|25,741
|19
|1,03,718
|66.47 lacs
|33
|Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
|4
|24,678
|11
|4,09,060
|2.63 crores
|48
|Bareilly Ki Barfi
|3
|6,912
|3
|76,422
|48.98 lacs
|53
|Rocky Mental (Punjabi)
|3
|4,903
|3
|91,385
|58.56 lacs
|54
|Vekh Baraatan Challiyan (Punjabi)
|6
|4,614
|3
|5,83,566
|3.74 crores
|61
|Arjun Reddy (Telugu)
|2
|2,826
|1
|3,336
|2.14 lacs
|83
|Vivegam (Tamil)
|2
|416
|1
|10,841
|6.95 lacs
United Arab Emirates and G.C.C.
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (AED)
|Screens
|Total Gross (AED)
|Total Gross (INR)
|N.A
|Baadshaho
|1
|approx. 32,21,837
|N.A
|approx. 32,21,837
|5.61 cr.
|N.A
|Bareilly Ki Barfi
|3
|N.A
|N.A
|approx. 20,23,933
|3.52 cr.
United Kingdom and Ireland
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (£)
|Screens
|Total Gross (£)
|Total Gross (INR)
|11
|Punjab Nahi Jaungi (Punjabi)
|1
|2,42,891
|61
|2,49,675
|2.07 crores
|22
|Baadshaho
|1
|75,733
|50
|79,425
|65.81 lacs
|29
|Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
|1
|28,110
|31
|28,110
|23.29 lacs
|37
|Vivegam (Tamil)
|2
|11,777
|13
|1,61,323
|1.34 crores
|38
|A Gentleman
|2
|11,628
|18
|1,10,318
|91.4 lacs
|43
|Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
|4
|7,418
|10
|3,39,854
|2.82 crores
|51
|Bareilly Ki Barfi
|3
|3,856
|7
|1,09,653
|90.85 lacs
|85
|Jab Harry Met Sejal
|5
|679
|9
|6,47,440
|5.37 crores
|86
|Vekh Baraatan Challiyan (Punjabi)
|6
|661
|1
|44,705
|37.04 lacs
|99
|Toofan Singh (Punjabi)
|5
|321
|1
|39,700
|32.9 lacs
|105
|The Black Prince
|7
|295
|5
|3,00,162
|2.49 crores
Australia
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (A$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (A$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|18
|Baadshaho
|1
|82,836
|18
|82,836
|42.18 lacs
|34
|Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
|1
|34,503
|23
|34,503
|17.57 lacs
|36
|Arjun Reddy (Telugu)
|2
|25,918
|9
|1,72,024
|87.58 lacs
|44
|Punjab Nahi Jaungi (Punjabi)
|1
|13,512
|8
|13,512
|6.88 lacs
|46
|Vivegam (Tamil)
|2
|13,190
|14
|2,14,287
|1.1 crores
|48
|Puriyatha Puthir (Tamil)
|1
|10,463
|11
|10,463
|5.33 lacs
|50
|Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
|4
|10,230
|8
|3,23,238
|1.65 crores
|66
|Bareilly Ki Barfi
|3
|4,182
|3
|59,498
|30.3 lacs
|73
|A Gentleman
|2
|2,989
|9
|49,146
|25.03 lacs
New Zealand
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (NZ$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (NZ$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|8
|Baadshaho
|1
|70,253
|15
|70,253
|32.23 lacs
|22
|A Gentleman
|2
|14,324
|16
|1,04,439
|47.91 lacs
|26
|Arjun Reddy (Telugu)
|1
|8,709
|2
|8,709
|4 lacs
|29
|Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
|1
|6,703
|5
|6,703
|3.08 lacs
|40
|Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
|4
|3,185
|9
|1,49,507
|68.58 lacs
|86
|Bareilly Ki Barfi
|3
|96
|9
|32,543
|14.93 lacs
Malaysia
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (MYR)
|Screens
|Total Gross (MYR)
|Total Gross (INR)
|8
|Vivegam (Tamil)
|2
|3,33,194
|26
|13,64,554
|2.05 crores
|19
|Baadshaho
|1
|52,190
|6
|52,190
|7.82 lacs
|32
|Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
|1
|5,040
|1
|5,040
|75,455/-
|33
|Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
|4
|4,768
|1
|27,341
|4.1 lacs
|34
|A Gentleman
|2
|3,961
|1
|9,172
|1.38 lacs
Note: Reported screens only.
Germany
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (€)
|Screens
|Total Gross (€)
|Total Gross (INR)
|122
|Jab Harry Met Sejal
|5
|490
|1
|1,04,488
|79.39 lacs
Hong Kong
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (HK$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (HK$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|1
|Dangal
|2
|55,34,437
|47
|1,33,50,104
|10.91 crores