Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.09.2017 | 7:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Baadshaho Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Daddy
follow us on

Baadshaho collects approx. 1.41 mil. USD [Rs. 9.08 cr.] in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Baadshaho collects approx. 1.41 mil. USD [Rs. 9.08 cr.] in overseas box office-1

BAADSHAHO has embarked on a decent start in the overseas. The movie has registered the *8th highest opening weekend of 2017* in the overseas by collecting approx. 1.41 mil. USD [Rs. 9.08 cr.]

Meanwhile BAREILLY KI BARFI’s total gross stands at approx. 1.52 mil. USD [Rs. 9.73 cr.] at the close of the third weekend

Weekend: 1 September – 3 September, 2017

United States of America

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross ($)ScreensTotal Gross ($)Total Gross (INR)
28Arjun Reddy (Telugu)22,92,28311814,75,4639.46 crores
31Shubh Mangal Saavdhan12,18,179802,18,1791.4 crores
34Paisa Vasool (Telugu)11,91,643951,91,9331.23 crores
35Baadshaho11,82,5431001,82,5431.17 crores
49Punjab Nahi Jaungi (Punjabi)184,0762585,17154.58 lacs
52Bareilly Ki Barfi363,271223,86,5302.48 crores
54A Gentleman259,6351302,56,7781.65 crores
56Toilet – Ek Prem Katha453,0363713,83,9278.87 crores
68Vivegam (Tamil)223,616615,04,8173.24 crores
77Puriyatha Puthir (Tamil)112,5444012,6758.13 lacs
87Anando Brahma (Telugu)39,620234,14,6572.66 crores
108Fidaa (Telugu)73,9351120,67,67113.25 crores
134Kurangu Bommai (Tamil)11,39541,41590,666/-
155Sarvopari Palakkaran (Malayalam)1505262540,046/-
162Nene Raju Nene Mantri (Telugu)430016,24,2764.01 crores
169Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (Malayalam)8217190,87958.24 lacs
172Jaya Janaki Nayaka (Telugu)413311,13,02072.43 lacs
179Vikram Vedha (Tamil)75516,25,8804.02 crores
184Mubarakan62115,44,7783.5 crores
185Rocky Mental (Punjabi)320114,8519.52 lacs

Note: Reported screens only.
 

Canada

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (US$)ScreensTotal Gross (US$)Total Gross (INR)
20Baadshaho185,7431985,74354.95 lacs
31Punjab Nahi Jaungi (Punjabi)130,380930,38019.47 lacs
32A Gentleman225,741191,03,71866.47 lacs
33Toilet – Ek Prem Katha424,678114,09,0602.63 crores
48Bareilly Ki Barfi36,912376,42248.98 lacs
53Rocky Mental (Punjabi)34,903391,38558.56 lacs
54Vekh Baraatan Challiyan (Punjabi)64,61435,83,5663.74 crores
61Arjun Reddy (Telugu)22,82613,3362.14 lacs
83Vivegam (Tamil)2416110,8416.95 lacs

 

United Arab Emirates and G.C.C.

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (AED)ScreensTotal Gross (AED)Total Gross (INR)
N.A Baadshaho 1 approx. 32,21,837 N.A approx. 32,21,837 5.61 cr.
N.ABareilly Ki Barfi3N.AN.Aapprox. 20,23,9333.52 cr.

 

United Kingdom and Ireland

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (£)ScreensTotal Gross (£)Total Gross (INR)
11Punjab Nahi Jaungi (Punjabi)12,42,891612,49,6752.07 crores
22Baadshaho175,7335079,42565.81 lacs
29Shubh Mangal Saavdhan128,1103128,11023.29 lacs
37Vivegam (Tamil)211,777131,61,3231.34 crores
38A Gentleman211,628181,10,31891.4 lacs
43Toilet – Ek Prem Katha47,418103,39,8542.82 crores
51Bareilly Ki Barfi33,85671,09,65390.85 lacs
85Jab Harry Met Sejal567996,47,4405.37 crores
86Vekh Baraatan Challiyan (Punjabi)6661144,70537.04 lacs
99Toofan Singh (Punjabi)5321139,70032.9 lacs
105The Black Prince729553,00,1622.49 crores

 

Australia

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (A$)ScreensTotal Gross (A$)Total Gross (INR)
18Baadshaho182,8361882,83642.18 lacs
34Shubh Mangal Saavdhan134,5032334,50317.57 lacs
36Arjun Reddy (Telugu)225,91891,72,02487.58 lacs
44Punjab Nahi Jaungi (Punjabi)113,512813,5126.88 lacs
46Vivegam (Tamil)213,190142,14,2871.1 crores
48Puriyatha Puthir (Tamil)110,4631110,4635.33 lacs
50Toilet – Ek Prem Katha410,23083,23,2381.65 crores
66Bareilly Ki Barfi34,182359,49830.3 lacs
73A Gentleman22,989949,14625.03 lacs

 

New Zealand

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (NZ$)ScreensTotal Gross (NZ$)Total Gross (INR)
8Baadshaho170,2531570,25332.23 lacs
22A Gentleman214,324161,04,43947.91 lacs
26Arjun Reddy (Telugu)18,70928,7094 lacs
29Shubh Mangal Saavdhan16,70356,7033.08 lacs
40Toilet – Ek Prem Katha43,18591,49,50768.58 lacs
86Bareilly Ki Barfi396932,54314.93 lacs

 

Malaysia

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (MYR)ScreensTotal Gross (MYR)Total Gross (INR)
8Vivegam (Tamil)23,33,1942613,64,5542.05 crores
19Baadshaho152,190652,1907.82 lacs
32Shubh Mangal Saavdhan15,04015,04075,455/-
33Toilet – Ek Prem Katha44,768127,3414.1 lacs
34A Gentleman23,96119,1721.38 lacs

Note: Reported screens only.
 

Germany

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (€)ScreensTotal Gross (€)Total Gross (INR)
122Jab Harry Met Sejal549011,04,48879.39 lacs

 

Hong Kong

RankMovieWeekendWeekend Gross (HK$)ScreensTotal Gross (HK$)Total Gross (INR)
1Dangal255,34,437471,33,50,10410.91 crores

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Box Office: Shubh Mangal Savdhan has a…

Box Office: Baadshaho passes its weekend…

Box Office: Baadshaho collects 3.22 mil. AED…

Box Office: Baadshaho becomes the 8th…

Box Office: Baadshaho becomes Ajay Devgn’s…

Box Office: Shubh Mangal Savdhan sees 2x…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification