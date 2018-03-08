Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Rekha come together for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

It seems that the third instalment of Yamla Pagla Deewana is all set to turn star-studded yet again. After Salman Khan, three other popular Bollywood stars will be a part of the film. Rekha will share screen space with her co-star of many films Dharmendra in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. Besides her, Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha too will be a part of the film.

For the fans of Sonakshi, who have been eagerly waiting to see her sharing screen space with her father, this is the film! Yes, Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha will feature in a special number in Yamla Pagla Deeewana Phir Se. The song in question will be a remake of the 60s chartbuster ‘O Mere Sona Hai’. The Shammi Kapoor – Asha Parekh song is said to be a part of the title track medley of this Deol film.

Interestingly, the film also features Sonakshi Sinha’s Dabangg co-star Salman Khan. However, from what we hear, the duo won’t be seen together in this track. In fact, if reports are to be believed, Salman Khan has already shot for his portion on Tuesday. And it was the next day when Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Singh shot for their portion of the track.

Choreographed by Remo D’Souza, this medley also revives another yesteryear track. The song is ‘Rafta Rafta’ from the film Kahani Kismat Ki. The 70s drama featured Dharmendra opposite evergreen diva Rekha. In fact, even for the remake of the song, it will feature the same actor duo grooving to some upbeat tunes.

As for the film itself, just like other Yamla Pagla Deewana series, this film too brings together the three Deols namely, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol. The film marks the directorial debut of Punjabi director Navaniat Singh. It stars Kriti Kharbanda as the leading lady.

Earlier, speaking on the roles, Dharmendra revealed that he won’t play Sunny and Bobby’s father in this film. In fact, he will be seen in the role of a lawyer. Whereas, Sunny and Bobby will be playing brothers in reel life too. Dharmendra will be seen living as their paying guest.

