Last Updated 31.07.2018 | 1:38 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra to start shooting with Farhan Akhtar from August 8

BySubhash K. Jha

So why did she quit Salman Khan’s Bharat? It is certainly not to get married to her American boyfriend Nick Jonas. If it was the marriage factor why would she be preparing to shoot with Farhan Akhtar for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink? A source close to the project confirms, “Priyanka Chopra starts shooting for our film from August 8 in Mumbai. There is no change in her plans. If she was getting married she would have informed us by now. She was supposed to join Salman Khan’s crew for Bharat in the second week of August. The plan was to shoot for Bharat and The Sky Is Pink simultaneously in Mumbai. Now she’s only going to shoot for our film.”

The source close to Shonali Bose’s film says marriage was not the reason Priyanka quit Bharat. “It was probably the length of her role. We can’t be sure. But in our film she is the central character. Bharat is Salman’s show all the way,” says the source.

A director who has worked closely with Priyanka is perplexed by her abrupt exit. “It is a little strange that Priyanka didn’t realize the scope of her role when she agreed to do Bharat. Now as far as Bollywood is concerned she has incensed a whole lot of important people. After this the going will be tough for Priyanka.”

Priyanka had earlier offended Salman Khan by saying no to a project they were supposed to do together. For a decade he refused to acknowledge her presence. Now when she had finally succeeded in getting his attention, she has again pissed off Salman.

