It’s Official! Priyanka Chopra signs Salman Khan’s BHARAT

It’s time to rejoice, all you PC fans for the Queen is coming back and with a BANG! Well, director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a sneak peek into Salman‘s look last night and declared that his much awaited movie Bharat has gone on floors. Now, he confirms that Priyanka Chopra will play the lead opposite Salman. This surely is a super exciting piece of news because Priyanka has been absent from the Bollywood scene for a long time now and this movie will mark her much awaited homecoming. After you read what the film is about, you’ll know why PC chose this film in the first place.

Ali insists that the Quantico babe is the best choice for the movie because she will bring her international finesse coupled with earthiness, which is much needed for her role. Speaking more about the movie and it’s cast, he said that the movie is perfect for the actress at this juncture, because after showcasing her mettle as a global star, here comes a movie rooted in Indian culture.

On joining the Bharat family, Priyanka Chopra shares, “Bharat it is! I’m looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I’ve learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer. I’m also looking forward to working with Alvira and Atul and the entire team of Bharat. To all my well-wishers who’ve been so patient and supportive… thank you for your constant support and I’ll see you all at the movies!”

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says, “Bharat is Priyanka’s homecoming to Bollywood after having proven her range as a performer in Hollywood films and a blockbuster global TV show. Bharat is rooted in India and its culture despite it spanning over 70 years and set across various countries of the world. Priyanka is the biggest Indian artist internationally and she is a perfect fit for the film. Priyanka brings in outstanding acting as well as incredible international appeal to make the scale of the film bigger and even more global.”

Ali Abbas Zafar and producer Atul Agnihotri travelled to New York to meet Priyanka and gave her the narration of the film. Priyanka loved Ali’s script and she was convinced immediately to do the film. Salman and Priyanka will be teaming up after 10 years making the association all the more special.

Atul Agnihotri, who is collaborating with Priyanka for the first time, shares, “We are all very happy to welcome Priyanka to the Bharat family. We couldn’t have asked for anyone better than her to play this role.”

Ali, who has directed Priyanka in Gunday before, adds, “We have found the soul of Bharat in Priyanka Chopra. As the love story in Bharat is very mature and quite subtle, we needed an actor who could portray this in the best possible way. Her character is the soul of the film, and throughout, she stands shoulder to shoulder with Salman Khan in the journey. She is the catalyst at the film’s most important turning point.”

T-Series’ producer Bhushan Kumar shares, “We are very happy that the best of talents are coming together for Bharat. It is a beautiful story and we are very excited to start the journey with the entire team.”

Bharat has started its prep in London, after which director Ali Abbas Zafar will move to Spain, Poland, Portugal, and Malta. The film will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Salman Khan will be recreating his Karan Arjun look which has created immense excitement amongst the audience.

Bharat spans over seven decades and the storyline travels across the world. We think no one but Priyanka could have done justice to this role. Agree? Also, please note that Salman Khan and PC are teaming up after ten years. Their chemistry in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in 2004 is still talked about. Obviously, there is a lot of recall value for fans of both the stars!

Priyanka’s last movie was Jai Gangajaal which unfortunately tanked at the box office. She currently is wrapping up third season of Quantico in Ireland and trailer of her Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake has just released. This is a perfect time for PC to come back home, isn’t it?