Here’s how Rishi Kapoor reacted to the trailer of his son Ranbir Kapoor’s film Sanju

Well, many films which feature Ranbir Kapoor as the leading man have been shown to Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor, however, has never overtly praised his son’s work sticking to the fact that he has been one of the biggest critics of his son. However, we hear that the teaser of Sanju has left Kapoor senior heavily impressed.

For the uninitiated, the teaser of Sanju that released recently showcased the varied avatars sported by real life Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt in his life span. The film is expected to showcase his life until he was released from imprisonment. The said teaser of Sanju was welcomed with mixed reactions but if there was one factor that everyone agreed to was the striking resemblance.

Many accepted that Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor had a striking similarity in the trailer and that the Kapoor lad imbibed Dutt’s behavior with aplomb. Similar was the opinion of Rishi Kapoor. He was not only impressed with his son’s homework on Sanjay Dutt but he was completely blown away with it. Furthermore, the veteran actor was shown some more glimpses of the film to get his opinion. Seeing it, Rishi Kapoor seems to have had a tear or two in his eyes, according to recent reports.

These reports also suggest that when Ranbir Kapoor was told about the reaction, he too got emotional after listening to his father’s reaction on the film. It is not a new fact that Ranbir Kapoor has always respected and admired his father’s work. He also considers his opinion on films as very integral and hence owing to the same, his reaction on Sanju left Ranbir overwhelmed.

Speaking on Sanju, it is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios. It features an ensemble cast of Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal with Anushka Sharma in a cameo. It is slated to release on June 29.

Also Read: When Rishi Kapoor turned shayar for Chitrangda Singh