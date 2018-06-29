Deepika Padukone opens up about rumours around her engagement with Ranveer Singh

Celebrity relationships in Bollywood always become the talk of the nation. While many are open about their relationship, some try to keep their private lives away from the glamourous world of the tinsel town. One such couple is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who have been together since Ram Leela days, which was their first film together. Over the years, they have not accepted their relationship publicly but have often hinted about being together in magazine interviews and online PDA.

The rumours have been rife around their engagement that reportedly happened around New Year Eve last year. Also that, they are planning to get married later this year. With rumours which are on growing each other, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s regular online PDA has only added fuel to fire. Deepika, who is this month’s cover girl on British magazine Evening Standard, opened up about her relationship and all the rumours surrounding her marriage. “I try and keep it separate as much as possible, but I don’t try to fight or control the speculation,” she said.

Deepika further said that her parents have been her role models as a couple. “The way they are as a couple, the way they have held the family together. They are amazing role models. Absolutely — I want to have kids,” she added.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus film, Padmaavat with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. She was supposed to begin shooting for Sapna Didi biopic with Irrfan Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj. Due to Irrfan’s health, the film has been postponed as the actor is recovering from his disease. As of now, the actress is going through scripts to select her next project.