Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.06.2018 | 8:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Race 3 Sanju Veere Di Wedding Dhadak Vishwaroop II Soorma
follow us on

Deepika Padukone opens up about rumours around her engagement with Ranveer Singh

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Celebrity relationships in Bollywood always become the talk of the nation. While many are open about their relationship, some try to keep their private lives away from the glamourous world of the tinsel town. One such couple is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who have been together since Ram Leela days, which was their first film together. Over the years, they have not accepted their relationship publicly but have often hinted about being together in magazine interviews and online PDA.

Deepika Padukone opens up about rumours around her engagement with Ranveer Singh

The rumours have been rife around their engagement that reportedly happened around New Year Eve last year. Also that, they are planning to get married later this year. With rumours which are on growing each other, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s regular online PDA has only added fuel to fire. Deepika, who is this month’s cover girl on British magazine Evening Standard, opened up about her relationship and all the rumours surrounding her marriage. “I try and keep it separate as much as possible, but I don’t try to fight or control the speculation,” she said.

Deepika further said that her parents have been her role models as a couple. “The way they are as a couple, the way they have held the family together. They are amazing role models. Absolutely — I want to have kids,” she added.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus film, Padmaavat with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. She was supposed to begin shooting for Sapna Didi biopic with Irrfan Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj. Due to Irrfan’s health, the film has been postponed as the actor is recovering from his disease. As of now, the actress is going through scripts to select her next project.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone explains craziest HINDI SLANG words to Americans (check out pics and video)

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After winning Best Actor in a leading role…

90s Rewind: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan…

Legal tussle ensues between Vashu Bhagnani…

Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit,…

INSIDE SCOOP: Has Priyanka Chopra’s mom…

Yami Gautam turns brand ambassador for…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification