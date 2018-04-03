BREAKING: John Abraham takes over Parmanu, announces new release date

The KriArj Entertainment versus JA Entertainment clash has taken a new turn. Both parties have decided to wash their dirty linen in public. After a lot of blame game, John Abraham has taken over the movie and has announced the new release date.

Announcing the release date, the spokesperson of JA Entertainment said, “Much in line with India’s journey to becoming a nuclear power, our film’s journey to its release has also had its own ups and downs! However, it is perhaps a befitting tribute to the true heroes of our nuclear program- our army and our scientists, that Parmanu is releasing in the same month as we are celebrate 20 years of Operation Shakti- India’s nuclear test explosions in Pokhran in May 1998. We are extremely proud of the film and what it stands for and can’t wait to take it to our audience on 4th May, 2018.”

Story of Pokhran, an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will make every Indian proud- a true India Shining story, will release on 4th May, 2018.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani and is produced by John’s production house, JA Entertainment.

Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran is an ode to the Indian army and scientists, who although ordinary people, accomplished truly extraordinary feats in the face of adversity. It salutes, celebrates and truly embraces the slogan- Jai Jawan Jai Vigyan. While the premise of the film is based on true events, the characters are fictitious.

