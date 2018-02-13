Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra starrer Namastey England will have progressive music and here’s what it is all about

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are all set to complete a hat trick with Namastey England. After wrapping up Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the duo has jumped on to their next. The film, whose title resembles Namastey London, is a young love story with lots of songs. Made on the lines of a musical, the film we hear will feature a progressive music album.

Elaborating on the same, recent reports reveal that composer Mannan Shaah has created four songs for the film’s first schedule. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have kicked off the first schedule of the film with a Valentine’s themed photoshoot. Undoubtedly their sizzling chemistry grabbed everyone’s attention on the sets. It is not surprising, considering that the duo managed to impress everyone with their chemistry since their Ishaqzaade days.

Amongst them was also composer Mannan Shaah who believes that this on screen pairing will do wonders for his music too. Ever since he has seen them together, he has been asserting that the duo fit the bill perfectly. Furthermore, he also spoke on the tracks that he has included in the film adding that they all belong to different genres.

The first track is a soulful sad song whereas the second one is a Sufi number. A dance number and a soft romantic track are the third and fourth songs. When Arjun and Parineeti heard it, Mannan Shah revealed that instantly connected with all of them. He was also impressed with how lyricist Javed Akhtar believed in this album. He also mentioned that Akhtar saab has been working on the film since its inception.

Mannan Shah also assured that they are not planning to remake any song from Namastey London. While he spoke about how he respects the music of that 2007 album, he also maintained that the theme of Namastey England is quite different. The film’s music is said to feature Indian classical elements in a fusion style along with new and progressive tunes.

One of the most crucial songs in the film is considered to be a travel montage which is picturized on Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

On the other hand, sharing an interesting anecdote, Shah revealed about how he had to pitch a song over the phone. Mannan had made filmmaker Vipul Shah listen to the ‘Sawan Bairi’ track over a call whilst the latter was shooting for Commando in 2013. In 2016, a similar incident happened over another song which was finalized for Namastey England immediately.

Namastey England will be extensively in shot in UK and India. However, some portions of the film will also be shot across France, Switzerland and Belgium. The shoot schedule is expected to end by April this year. The film is expected to hit the theatres on December 7.

