Alia Bhatt buys her third flat worth Rs. 13 crores in Juhu and here are the deets!

Being one of the most sought after actress of the generation Y, Alia Bhatt is making news for her back to back blockbusters. And on the other hand, the actress has been making heavy investments in property. Recent reports have it that the actress has made a hat-trick of sorts after purchasing her third flat in Juhu and for a whopping Rs. 13 crore plus.

Reports have claimed that Alia Bhatt has purchased a sprawling 2300 sq.ft apartment in Juhu by paying almost double its price. While the ready reckoner rate for the same is expected to be around Rs. 7.86 crores, the actress is said to have paid Rs. 13.11 crores for the said apartment. It seems that the registration of the flat happened in suburban Mumbai at the sub-registrar’s office in Andheri. The flat was sold by Shimit Finance and Investments Pvt. Ltd to Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt. Ltd. The latter is said to be a company which has Alia Bhatt as the director.

It seems that since the flat rate paid by Alia was more than the ready reckoner rate [decided by the government], the stamp duty was also heavily charged. The actress apparently paid a stamp duty of Rs. 65.5 lakhs for the said Juhu apartment.

The real estate consultants who have spoken to media claim that considering that the property is from Juhu and keeping in mind the posh area, the rate paid by Alia isn’t very high. They have asserted in these reports that the locality is completely star-studded and that the property that she now owns is something that a celebrity would definitely invest in.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh, the multi-starrer Kalank that features her alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also be starring in the superhero drama Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, in Takht with an ensemble cast and in Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur.

