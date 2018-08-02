Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.08.2018 | 6:43 PM IST

Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Nick’ tweet on Priyanka Chopra backfires

BySubhash K. Jha

Priyanka Chopra is not getting married. Not in the near future any way. After having walked out of a Salman Khan starrer (no less), she has gone and signed another Hollywood film co-starring, ahem, Chris Pratt (no less). This means she has two forthcoming films to shoot for, Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink and now Cowboy Ninja Viking in the next one year.

The marriage idea was insinuated by the Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar when he tweeted about Priyanka Chopra informing him about her exit from the project in the ‘Nick’ of time. For those who came in late, Nick Jonas is the American entertainer whom Priyanka Chopra is currently dating.

“But marriage?” a close director-friend of the actress laughs. “Do you think she is so foolish as to throw away her fabulous global career for marriage? She very clearly told me there’s no marriage for another two years. Baqi jisko jo teer lagana ho lagate rahe (anyone who wants to shoot in the dark is welcome to do so).”

A close friend of Salman Khan describes Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Nick’ tweet as a face-saving device. “He wanted PeeCee to come out smelling like roses from the exit controversy. So he did this little mischief which completely backfired because PC didn’t leave Salman’s film for marriage. She left it for a film with Chris Pratt.”

