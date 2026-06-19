Srikanth Odela’s highly anticipated action drama raises the excitement level with the introduction of a powerful new character from the world of Jadal Zamana.

The makers of The Paradise have unveiled a major surprise for fans by introducing Raghav Juyal’s character from the much-awaited film. Starring Natural Star Nani in the lead, the upcoming action entertainer has been generating significant buzz ever since its announcement, and the latest character reveal has only amplified anticipation surrounding the project.

The Paradise: Raghav Juyal unleashes his fierce side as Vikram Maalik in explosive character reveal opposite Nani

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise marks the filmmaker’s reunion with Nani after the blockbuster success of Dasara. With expectations already soaring, the makers had teased a major reveal at 6:03 PM, and they delivered by unveiling Raghav Juyal as Vikram Maalik through a high-energy character introduction video.

The reveal showcases Raghav in a never-seen-before avatar, presenting him as a powerful and intimidating force within the film’s universe. Sporting a rugged look and commanding screen presence, the actor makes a striking impact in the video. His intense demeanour, coupled with a pulsating background score, has already sparked conversations among fans on social media.

What further elevates the reveal is Raghav’s interaction with Nani’s character, hinting at a dynamic relationship that could play a crucial role in the narrative. The character introduction offers a glimpse into the gritty and larger-than-life world of Jadal Zamana, setting the stage for what promises to be an intense cinematic experience.

Sharing the character reveal video on social media, the makers captioned it, “Lambe intezar ke baad... Pesh hai Vikram Maalik! Nenu Vastunnaanu (मैं आ रहा हूँ !) (I am coming) Aankhon Mein Shaitaanik Shehar Mera Taalik Naam Mera Khaufik CHOTA MAALIK”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal)



Over the past few months, every promotional asset from The Paradise has contributed to building excitement around the film. The project is being mounted on a grand scale and is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2026.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is slated to release in theatres on August 21, 2026. The film will be released in eight languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam — highlighting the makers’ ambitious global plans. Reports also suggest that Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has been approached to present the film in international markets, further underlining its worldwide aspirations.

With Nani leading the charge, Srikanth Odela at the helm, and Raghav Juyal now making an explosive entry as Vikram Maalik, The Paradise continues to emerge as one of the most eagerly awaited films on the release calendar.

Also Read: The Paradise: ‘Aaya Sher’ From Nani starrer to play at Sunrisers Hyderabad Matches due to fan demand

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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