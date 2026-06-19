The film is all set to release on August 21, 2026.

Makers of The Paradise to reveal something “explosive” at 6:03 pm

The Paradise, starring Natural Star Nani, has emerged as one of the most anticipated and widely discussed films of 2026. The buzz surrounding the project is high, especially as it marks Nani’s much-awaited reunion with director Srikanth Odela after the success of Dasara. Amid the rising excitement, the makers have dropped a hint of a massive reveal at 6:03 PM today, that has ignited a massive interest.

Makers of The Paradise to reveal something “explosive” at 6:03 pm

The makers of the The Paradise took to their social media and shared a poster that hints at a massive reveal at 6:03 PM today. They further jotted down the caption - “🕊️ from #TheParadise. Today at 6:03 PM. Stay tuned! #JadalZamana. Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema ❤️‍🔥An @anirudhofficial musical 🎼 @themohanbabu @11Lohar @sudhakarcheruk5 @TheRaghav_Juyal @sonalikulkarni @sampoornesh @Dop_Sai @NavinNooli @artkolla @withAjayKumarJ @SLVCinemasOffl @TheParadiseOffl @saregamasouth @saregamaglobal @ivyofficial2023.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Paradise (@theparadisemovie)

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is slated for a theatrical release on August 21, 2026, in eight languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. In a move that underlines the film’s global ambitions, the makers have reportedly approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present The Paradise across international markets.

Also Read: The Paradise makers introduce Kayadu Lohar as Subbalakshmi in Nani starrer; unveil poster on her birthday

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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