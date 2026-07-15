After a successful theatrical run, the female-led drama is set to reach a wider audience as it begins streaming on JioHotstar this week.

After registering an impressive run at the box office, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaram is now gearing up for its digital debut. The film, which emerged as one of the biggest successes of the year, is all set to stream on JioHotstar from July 17, giving audiences another opportunity to watch the much-talked-about drama from the comfort of their homes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Maa Inti Bangaram locks OTT premiere date; here is when and where to watch

The streaming platform confirmed the premiere date through a social media announcement, much to the delight of Samantha's fans. Sharing a promotional poster on its official Instagram handle, JioHotstar wrote in Telugu, “Okokkodni kodathamu chudu... Prematho abbaaa #MaaIntiBangaaram streaming from July 17th on JioHotstar!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Telugu (@jiohotstartelugu)



The announcement has been met with enthusiastic reactions online, with fans expressing their excitement about revisiting the film and introducing it to those who missed its theatrical release. The OTT premiere is also expected to expand the film's reach beyond cinema halls, bringing it to a wider audience across regions.

The digital release comes shortly after Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflected on the film's journey and the challenges surrounding female-led films in the industry. In a heartfelt note shared on social media, the actress opened up about the uncertainty she experienced before the film's release, as she wrote “Before the release of Maa Inti Bangaram, I remember obsessing over one thing: were people even talking about the film? Were the assets we were putting out reaching people? Did they know this film existed?”

She further recalled a conversation involving an exhibitor that highlighted the scepticism surrounding women-led projects, “A friend of mine called an exhibitor in a B centre. He didn’t know I was listening. My friend asked, ‘What do you think about Maa Inti Bangaram? How much do you think it’ll open at?’ The exhibitor didn’t hesitate.”

“Why would anyone watch a heroine film? If she’s in a big hero’s film, fine. People know her for the glamour. But a film led by a heroine? Who will come? Nobody.” That was the perception before Maa Inti Bangaram released,” she added.

Reflecting on the film's success, Samantha concluded, “I think real change only happens when someone is willing to take a risk. Most of the time, those risks don’t pay off. Every once in a while, they do. For us, this one did. And I hope this is the beginning of something bigger. I hope that the next time someone calls an exhibitor in a B or C centre and asks about a female-led film, the answer isn’t an instant no. Maybe it’s, “Let’s see.” Because the truth is, we will never really know.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)



With its successful theatrical run now followed by a digital release, Maa Inti Bangaram is set to begin its next chapter when it premieres on JioHotstar on July 17. The film originally hit theatres on June 19.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on embracing motherhood; says, “I’ve been waiting for this moment, I’ve always wanted to be a mother”

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