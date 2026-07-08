Romanchakam, the upcoming Telugu romance presented by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has locked its theatrical release for September 3. The announcement arrived alongside a glimpse that offers a peek into the intense and turbulent love story at the heart of the film, led by Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar.

Romanchakam release date announced: Sandeep Reddy Vanga backs Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar’s love story

A new shade for the Vanga brand

Vanga, known for dark, hard hitting dramas such as Animal and Kabir Singh, took to X to share the news himself. He wrote, “The tiniest moments carrying the biggest dose of love, smiles and everything in between #Romanchakam Glimpse out now. Meet you all in theatres across the World on September 3, 2026.”

With Romanchakam, Vanga steps away from his usual intense territory to back what appears to be a far gentler, youthful love story, marking a fresh direction for the filmmaker as a presenter.

The cast and crew behind the film

Romanchakam is directed by Venu Gopal Reddy and produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga presenting the film under the Bhadrakali Pictures banner. The supporting cast includes Upendra Limaye, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Narendra Ravi, Mani Aegurla and Sai Sohan, among others. The film has music by Vasuki Vaibhav, while Pavan Pappula has handled the camerawork.

Vanga gearing up for Spirit

Alongside Romanchakam, Vanga is also gearing up for Prabhas starrer Spirit, which he has written, edited and directed. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga, and is billed as a global entertainer set for release in multiple languages.

Triptii Dimri plays a role in the film that was originally offered to Deepika Padukone, who exited the project citing work hour issues. Spirit is slated to release on March 5, 2027, as anticipation continues to build around the Vanga brothers’ upcoming collaborations

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