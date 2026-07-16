The makers of Rao Bahadur have released the video song ‘Pāramparyam’, offering audiences another glimpse into the psychological thriller starring Satya Dev. Backed by Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's GMB Entertainment and produced by A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments, the film is currently running in theatres.

Makers of Rao Bahadur unveil emotional track ‘Pāramparyam’ featuring Satya Dev; watch

Directed by Venkatesh Maha, Rao Bahadur has attracted significant attention since its release. The Telugu psychological thriller has been appreciated by moviegoers, critics, and members of the film industry for its distinctive storytelling, engaging performances, and strong technical execution. Its layered narrative and exploration of uncommon themes have helped it stand out among recent releases.

After receiving a positive response to the previously released song ‘Conditioning’, the filmmakers have now unveiled ‘Pāramparyam’, featuring Satya Dev in an emotionally driven visual presentation.

The song goes beyond being a musical number, presenting a cinematic tribute to cultural heritage, family traditions, and the values passed down through generations. Its visuals incorporate symbolic elements that blend tradition with emotion, while the lyrics reinforce the central theme. Satya Dev delivers a subtle yet impactful performance, adding emotional weight and sincerity to the narrative.

Supported by a moving musical score and visually striking cinematography, ‘Pāramparyam’ reflects the psychological and emotional core of Rao Bahadur. The track expands the film's narrative while encouraging viewers to reflect on the significance of heritage, memories, and the legacies that influence personal identity.

Rao Bahadur combines psychological drama with the lingering legacy of an aristocratic past. Written, directed, and edited by Venkatesh Maha, the film presents a story rooted in regional culture while connecting with universal emotions. The technical team includes cinematographer Kartik Parmar, music composer Smaran Sai, and production designer Rohan Singh, whose work contributes to the film's distinctive visual style.

Featuring royal imagery and layered storytelling, Rao Bahadur invites audiences into a world where every detail carries deeper significance. The film was released in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.

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