Simple Suni’s upcoming science-fiction social thriller Lambodhara 2.0 has completed its shoot. Starring Anil Shetty, Saachi Bindra, Kunal Kapoor and Meghana Gaonkar, the film is now set to enter its post-production phase ahead of its theatrical release.

Lambodhara 2.0 shoot wrap: Simple Suni’s sci-fi thriller features real humanoid robot JIA in a full-fledged role

The makers announced the completion of the shoot by sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets. Reflecting on the filming process, the team shared a note highlighting the months spent working on the project.

"BTS LOADING…. The cameras stopped rolling a while ago, but the memories from the sets are still fresh. Months of madness, laughter, experiments, retakes and unforgettable moments — all coming together to create the world of Lambodhara 2.0. Here’s a little peek behind the cameras. See you in theatres soon! LAMBODHARA 2.0 A Science Fiction Social Thriller @lambodhara2.0 @anilshetty87 @kunalkkapoor @saachi_bindra @meghanagaonkar @macmacha @simplesuni."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anil Shetty (@anilshetty87)



One of the key aspects of Lambodhara 2.0 is the inclusion of JIA, a real humanoid robot developed by Machani Robotics in Bengaluru. According to the makers, JIA features in the film as a character, marking an unusual casting choice for an Indian production.

The makers further described JIA’s role in the film in a special note, emphasising that the humanoid robot was not created through CGI or portrayed by a human performer. "Meet JIA — a humanoid robot developed by Machani Robotics in Bengaluru. For the first time in Indian cinema, a real humanoid robot plays a character on screen in Lambodhara 2.0. JIA isn’t CGI. JIA isn’t an actor playing a robot. JIA is the actor. Welcome to the future of Indian cinema."

Directed by Simple Suni, Lambodhara 2.0 is positioned as a science-fiction social thriller exploring the intersection of technology and society. With the principal photography now complete, the film will move into post-production.

The project stars Anil Shetty, Saachi Bindra, Kunal Kapoor and Meghana Gaonkar, with JIA also becoming part of the film’s on-screen cast. The makers have announced that Lambodhara 2.0 will release theatrically soon, with the release date yet to be announced.

Also Read: Birla Studios and Neelam Studios announce Makkal Kaavalan’s worldwide theatrical release on December 4, 2026

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