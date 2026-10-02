The prequel to the 2022 film marked its first anniversary with reflections on its making, audience response and the world of Kantara.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 has completed one year since its global theatrical release, with Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty marking the anniversary by reflecting on the film’s journey and its reception. The prequel to the 2022 film expanded the world of Kantara by exploring the origins of its mythology and folklore.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 turns 1: Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films look back at the film’s journey

On the first anniversary, Hombale Films took to social media to share a note marking the occasion and acknowledging the audience response to the film. The production house wrote, "1 Year Of Divine Blockbuster #KantaraChapter1 A divine journey celebrating our roots, culture and traditions, made truly special by audiences across the world. Your unwavering love made this chapter an unforgettable part of our #Kantara journey."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)



The anniversary also saw Rishab Shetty reflect on the challenges of making a prequel to a film that had already established a connection with audiences. Shetty discussed the responsibility of going further back into the story and expanding its world while retaining its connection to the setting and themes of the franchise. “The biggest challenge was to bring this prequel to an audience that had already showered Kantara with immense love. To give a prelude, go deeper into its roots, and tell a story that carries the soul of the land was both a responsibility and a privilege.”

The actor-filmmaker also acknowledged the contribution of the team behind the project. “My heartfelt thanks to every single member of my team who stood as my backbone.” Reflecting on the response after the film’s release, Shetty recalled the audience reactions as one of the notable moments from the journey. “The satisfaction I saw on the faces of the audience is still fresh in my mind. That moment, that silence, that applause, and the love that followed will always remain special to me.”

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 served as a prequel to the 2022 release and went further back into the world that formed the foundation of the original story. The film combined its narrative around folklore and the region’s cultural traditions with large-scale action and music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)



Looking ahead, Shetty also expressed his hope that audiences would continue to support the team’s future work. “I hope that your love, blessings, and support will continue to be with us in the same way for all our future efforts,” he shared. Summing up the larger journey of the franchise, Shetty wrote, “Five years… Two stories… One dream… An unforgettable journey. I will forever be grateful for all your love.”

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also returned as the lead actor, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 featured Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the film was set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka during the ancient Kadamba era.

The anniversary comes as the Kantara franchise now comprises the original 2022 film and its prequel, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, which expanded the narrative by delving into its earlier history and setting.

Also Read: Rishab Shetty wins Best Director and Leadership in Cinema Awards for Kantara: Chapter 1 at IFFM 2026

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