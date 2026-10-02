Marking the beginning of the shoot of the film, leading lady Bhagyashrii Borse too shared a photo with Mohanlal on social media.

Arjun Rampal shares photo with Mohanlal from Operation Ganga set; calls it an ‘honour to share screen space’ with him

Arjun Rampal has shared a glimpse of his collaboration with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal from the sets of their upcoming war drama Operation Ganga. The actor, who has been brought on board for the Vishnu Mohan directorial, took to Instagram to express his excitement about sharing screen space with the veteran actor.

Arjun Rampal shares photo with Mohanlal from Operation Ganga set; calls it an ‘honour to share screen space’ with him

In the photo shared on Thursday, October 1, Arjun Rampal posed alongside Mohanlal. Sharing the picture, the actor described the opportunity to work with the Malayalam superstar as an honour and spoke about the experience of collaborating with him. Arjun Rampal wrote, “Such an honour to have the privilege to share screen space with you Sir. It has been inspirational. The supremely talented and gifted @mohanlal Thank you. #operationganga #Georgia #Tbilisi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)



The post also offered a glimpse into the ongoing shoot of Operation Ganga, which appears to have gone on floors in Georgia. The cast members have been sharing their excitement about being part of the project as filming progresses in Tbilisi.

Interestingly, Operation Ganga leading lady Bhagyashrii Borse also shared a photo with Mohanlal around the same time. In her Instagram post, the actress expressed her admiration for her co-star and hinted at her character in the film. “Dearest @mohanlal sir, To be your co-actor feels like a blessing. Every day of shoot, I get to see cinema through your eyes and learn from you.. you are truly gifted sir,” she wrote. Bhagyashrii also added the hashtag ‘Agent On Duty’, giving a glimpse into her role in the upcoming film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashri Borse (@bhagyashriiborse)



Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, Operation Ganga is set against the backdrop of one of India’s major evacuation missions during the Russia-Ukraine war. The real-life Operation Ganga was launched by the Indian government in 2022 to evacuate Indian citizens, including thousands of students, who were stranded in Ukraine after the conflict began.

The film is expected to recreate the challenges surrounding the evacuation mission and focus on the efforts involved in bringing stranded Indians back home. Mohanlal headlines the project, with Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashrii Borse, Parthiban and Adil Hussain also playing key roles.

Operation Ganga is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. With its international filming schedule underway in Georgia, the film has already generated interest around its subject and ensemble cast.

Also Read: Mohanlal starrer Operation Ganga gets military expertise as Squadron Leader Varlin Panwar joins as adviser

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