The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial is based on the life and spiritual journey of Shri Neeb Karori Baba.

Hombale Films has announced the worldwide Telugu release of Hanuman Ansh, with the spiritual drama set to arrive in cinemas on October 9, 2026. The announcement comes after the film’s release in other markets, where it has received audience response and attention for its portrayal of faith and spiritual awakening.

Hombale Films to release Hanuman Ansh in Telugu on October 9

Presented by Swambhu Media Network, Hanuman Ansh is based on the book Divine Detour and tells the story of revered spiritual figure Shri Neeb Karori Baba. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film explores themes of faith, devotion and the journey towards spiritual awakening.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Hombale Films posted a new poster along with a message confirming the release date. The production house wrote, "We are delighted to bring the much loved #HanumanAnsh in TELUGU, for audiences to witness its divine brilliance on the big screen across the world. #HanumanAnshTelugu Worldwide Release on OCTOBER 9th by @hombalefilms."

The Telugu release is intended to expand the film’s reach to another language market while retaining its focus on the spiritual journey at the centre of the story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)



Hombale Films has previously been associated with several pan-India productions, including the KGF franchise, Kantara, the Salaar franchise and Mahavatar Narsimha. The production house has also been involved in the international distribution of Hanuman Ansh.

The banner has several projects in its upcoming slate, including Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, Mahavatar Parshuram, Suriya 48 and Yeto Ka Naay. It is also set to collaborate with Hrithik Roshan on an upcoming project.

Starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan Anand, the film is produced by Ragini S, Namrata G Singh, Anupriya A Nagar and Vishal Chaturvedi. Hombale Films is handling the film’s worldwide release and has now announced its Telugu version for audiences across the globe.

Originally, Hanuman Ansh had released in Hindi on August 9 and as it continues its theatrical journey with the Telugu version in the pipeline for release, the makers aim to make the film’s story and its depiction of Shri Neeb Karori Baba accessible to a wider audience.

Also Read: Hanuman Ansh joins Rs. 300 crore club; becomes second 2026 release after Dhurandhar The Revenge

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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