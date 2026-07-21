H Vinoth reveals Jana Nayagan is ‘50% of Bhagavanth Kesari’; says, “I had to convert it into a story that fits the Vijay sir universe”

As Jana Nayagan gears up for its long-awaited theatrical release on July 23, director H Vinoth has finally addressed the long-standing speculation surrounding the film's storyline. Ever since the project was announced, reports had suggested that the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer was a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna's 2024 Telugu blockbuster Bhagavanth Kesari. Now, the filmmaker has broken his silence, revealing the extent to which the original film has been adapted for Vijay.

H Vinoth reveals Jana Nayagan is ‘50% of Bhagavanth Kesari’; says, “I had to convert it into a story that fits the Vijay sir universe”

Speaking to Galatta Plus, H Vinoth admitted that Jana Nayagan draws inspiration from Bhagavanth Kesari but insisted that the script underwent major changes to suit Vijay's screen image. “We made changes to the script to fit Vijay accordingly,” the filmmaker said. Elaborating further, he continued, “Jana Nayagan is 50% of Bhagavanth Kesari. To be precise, the first half has 60% of the film, the second half has 20%.”

Vinoth also explained that Balakrishna and Vijay command vastly different cinematic personas, making it necessary to rework the narrative. “Balayya sir’s sensibilities and his power are entirely different. He exists in the ‘Balayya Universe’ where anything can happen because he is treated like a god with the ‘Jai Balayya’ mantra. Vijay sir can also do anything, but he has certain defined limits within his onscreen universe. I had to convert it into a story that fits the Vijay sir universe,” he shared.

Interestingly, this is not the first time H Vinoth has directed a remake. The filmmaker had previously helmed Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of the acclaimed Hindi courtroom drama Pink, starring Ajith Kumar. The filmmaker further pointed out that Vijay's inclination towards socially relevant themes also influenced the adaptation. “Vijay sir is into women empowerment, the same I saw with Ajith sir also during the Pink remake,” he added.

Jana Nayagan has remained one of the most talked-about Tamil films in recent months. Initially slated for release in January 2026, the film was expected to hit theatres ahead of the elections and before Vijay's full-fledged political entry. However, the release was delayed due to CBFC-related issues, and the makers also had to deal with a leak of the film, further complicating its release plans.

Now, months later, with Vijay having assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jana Nayagan is finally set to release in cinemas on July 23. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan: Producer Venkat K. Narayana reacts to Thalapathy Vijay starrer releasing on July 23; says, “It will be a fitting tribute to Vijay’s phenomenal career”

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