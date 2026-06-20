After working on Kantara: Chapter 1, Srikanth Puppala to make his directorial debut with Zee Studios and Prerna Aroroa-backed Pan-India film starring Kiran Abbavaram

Earlier this year, Zee Studios and Prerna Arora announced a major Pan-India project starring Kiran Abbavaram. The makers have now revealed that Srikanth Puppala will direct the film, marking his directorial debut.

After working on Kantara: Chapter 1, Srikanth Puppala to make his directorial debut with Zee Studios and Prerna Aroroa-backed Pan-India film starring Kiran Abbavaram

In April, the team unveiled a striking teaser poster featuring Kiran as a lone warrior in a mystical forest beneath a towering celestial face. Blending themes of divinity, destiny, and self-discovery, the artwork hinted at a larger-than-life cinematic spectacle rooted in Indian spiritual mythology while carrying a strong Pan-India visual appeal.

Welcoming Srikanth on board, producer Prerna Arora said, "We are delighted to have Srikanth Puppala direct this ambitious project. He has spent years honing his craft in direction and story development, working alongside some of the most respected filmmakers in Indian cinema, including Rishab Shetty on Kantara: Chapter 1, Pawan Kumar, Praveen Sattaru, Kishore Kumar Pardasani (Dolly), and Teja."

She further added, "Having recently served as Chief Associate to Rishab Shetty on Kantara: Chapter 1, Srikanth has demonstrated his ability to handle stories mounted on a grand scale while preserving their cultural authenticity. As he embarks on his directorial journey, we are confident that his fresh perspective and creative conviction will bring something truly special to audiences across the country. We look forward to creating a memorable cinematic experience with Kiran Abbavaram in the lead."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios South (@zeestudiossouth)

Prerna Arora's diverse filmography spans socially relevant dramas, thrillers, and mainstream entertainers, including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Pari (2018), Fanney Khan (2018), and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018). She has also collaborated successfully with Zee Studios in the past on Rustom (2016). Following last year's Jatadhara, this new venture continues her association with the studio and reflects her commitment to backing distinctive stories and emerging talent.

The makers are currently in advanced discussions with acclaimed Hollywood composers as well as leading Indian music talents to create a score with global appeal.

Co-produced by Keerthan and produced by Zee Studios, Umesh K. Bansal, and Prerna Arora, Kiran Abbavaram 15 is set to go on floors in October 2026 and is slated for release in 2027.

Also Read: Zee Studios and Prerna Arora’s next with Kiran Abbavaram to go on floors in October, to be directed by Srikanth Puppala

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.