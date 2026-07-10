TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun released his second solo mini album, ‘NO LABELS: PART 02’, on July 10, marking the conclusion of his two part solo project. The album became available on all major streaming platforms at 1 PM KST, the project marks the definitive conclusion of his two-part solo debut, establishing a raw, unfiltered musical identity known as “Yeonjun core.”

TXT’s Yeonjun releases second solo mini album ‘NO LABELS: PART 02’ featuring title track ‘Ice Cream’

The six track record includes ‘Ice Cream’, ‘Vanilla’, ‘Baby Wassup’, ‘No More Disco’, ‘Fxxking Star’, and ‘Long Way Long Ride’, spanning genres such as funk rock, R&B, and hip hop. Yeonjun contributed to the choreography for ‘Ice Cream’ and co-wrote the lyrics for ‘Baby Wassup’ and ‘Long Way Long Ride’. The title track ‘Ice Cream’ is a funk rock summer anthem built around the sweet, cool dynamic between two people who remain just out of reach of each other.

Ahead of the release, Yeonjun held a party on July 9 at Layer Studio 11 in Mapo gu, Seoul, performing ‘Ice Cream’ alongside the B sides ‘Vanilla’ and ‘Long Way Long Ride’. The rest of TOMORROW X TOGETHER made a surprise appearance to support him at the event.

Speaking about the choreography, Yeonjun revealed that he worked through 40 to 50 versions with his team before settling on the final routine, which weaves in playful movements that mimic melting ice cream and sudden brain freeze.

In his official comeback statement released by BigHit Music, Yeonjun shared, “I tried to be more honest with myself and become more like me,” adding that he poured his personal struggles into the lyrics of ‘Long Way Long Ride’.

Yeonjun is set to take his solo promotions global next month. He will make his US solo stage debut on ABC’s Good Morning America Summer Concert Series on August 7, 2026.

Also Read: NCT 127 announces seventh studio album, fifth world tour for 10th anniversary comeback

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.