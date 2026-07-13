Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige made a surprise appearance at Bilibili World 2026 in Shanghai, China, where he presented a new Avengers: Doomsday concept art poster. The artwork featured the first official look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom mask along with several characters set to appear in the upcoming film, as Marvel began its promotional campaign ahead of the movie’s December release.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom first look revealed in new Avengers: Doomsday concept art

The illustration was shared by Andy Park, Marvel Studios’ former visual development director, who described it as the final piece he oversaw before leaving the studio. “AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY – the final full film I had the honour of leading as Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios. This illustration commemorates that journey and reveals the characters and their looks for the first time,” he wrote on social media.

During the event, Feige described the film’s narrative approach as “Strange Alchemy,” explaining that Avengers: Doomsday will bring together different Marvel factions, including the X-Men, the New Avengers and the Fantastic Four. He said the story will explore how these groups, despite their different histories and conflicts, come together against Doctor Doom.

First glimpse of returning X-Men characters

The concept art also marked the first promotional appearance of several returning X-Men characters. Alan Cumming reprises Nightcrawler, Kelsey Grammer returns as Beast, and Rebecca Romijn is back as Mystique, none of whom had previously featured in marketing material for the film.

At the centre of the illustration sits a mysterious rendering of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, whose positioning has already stirred speculation among fans about his role in the story.

Andy Park bids farewell after 16 years

The artwork arrives months after Park exited Marvel Studios as part of layoffs in April. Announcing his departure at the time, he reflected on his long tenure with the company. “Marvel Studios Visual Development: 2010 to 2026. End of an era. I was there at the start of a team that broke the mold. 16 years, 40+ films, and 15 films led as Director of Visual Development; I couldn't be prouder of the history we made,” he wrote.

A large ensemble awaits

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the studio’s most ambitious projects, bringing together an enormous ensemble that includes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Letitia Wright, among others.

Ahead of its arrival, Avengers: Endgame is set for a special theatrical re-release on September 25, 2026, under the title Avengers: Endgame Encore, complete with a custom introduction and additional footage in select premium formats. Avengers: Doomsday opens in theatres on December 18, 2026.

Also Read: Robert Downey Jr on playing Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday: “I played the best hero… I can play the best villain”

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