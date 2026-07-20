Masters of the Universe is all set to premiere globally on Prime Video on Wednesday, July 22, bringing the iconic franchise back in a live-action adaptation directed by Travis Knight. The film features an ensemble cast including Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, with Kristen Wiig lending her voice to Roboto, alongside Jared Leto and Idris Elba.

Masters of the Universe to stream globally on Prime Video from July 22

The story follows Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine), who has been separated from his homeland for 15 years. Guided once again by the legendary Sword of Power, Adam returns to Eternia, only to find the kingdom devastated under the ruthless rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). Determined to restore peace and save both his family and his world, Adam teams up with his trusted allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba). Together, they embark on a dangerous journey as Adam embraces his destiny as He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe.

Beyond the action-packed adventure, the production also focused on sustainability during filming. While shooting in the English countryside, the team introduced cleaner energy solutions behind the scenes. Most of the cast and producers travelled between filming locations in Mercedes electric vehicles, supported by on-site EV charging stations. The production's basecamp and charging infrastructure were powered using GeoPura's hydrogen power units (HPUs), a clean-energy technology that produces only water as exhaust while operating with minimal noise. The initiative reflects Amazon's broader commitment to sustainability across its businesses, including entertainment.

The film also carries forward the franchise's long-standing message of discovering strength from within. In collaboration with Save the Children, Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel have expanded their philanthropic campaign, turning the iconic slogan "You Have the Power!" into a global initiative. The campaign encourages fans to help children worldwide by supporting access to a healthy start in life, education, and protection from harm. Supporters can contribute through Pledge or by texting HERO to 707070, with all donations going directly to Save the Children.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Travis Knight gets emotional watching Nicholas Galitzine become He-Man for the first time; “It was like real-life action figures”

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