Amazon MGM Studios is all set to bring one of the most anticipated sci-fi adventures of the year to audiences as Project Hail Mary premieres on Prime Video on July 3. Headlined by Ryan Gosling and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film is based on Andy Weir's acclaimed New York Times bestselling novel of the same name.

Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi epic Project Hail Mary to stream on Prime Video from July 3

The film follows Ryland Grace, played by Ryan Gosling, a science teacher who wakes up aboard a spaceship millions of miles away from Earth with no memory of who he is or how he ended up there. As fragments of his memory slowly return, Grace discovers that he has been entrusted with humanity's most critical mission—to solve the mystery behind a strange substance that is causing the Sun to die, threatening life on Earth.

Armed with his scientific expertise, resourcefulness, and unconventional thinking, Ryland must race against time to prevent global extinction. However, his extraordinary journey takes an unexpected turn when he forms a remarkable friendship that proves he may not have to face the impossible mission alone. Blending science, suspense, humor, and emotion, Project Hail Mary promises an unforgettable cinematic experience.



The film features an impressive supporting cast including Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, Milana Vayntrub, and Priya Kansara. The screenplay has been adapted by Drew Goddard, who previously collaborated with Andy Weir by adapting The Martian for the big screen.

Produced by Amy Pascal, Ryan Gosling, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Aditya Sood, Rachel O'Connor, and Andy Weir, the project also boasts an experienced team of executive producers, including Patricia Whitcher, Lucy Winn Kitada, Nikki Baida, Ken Kao, Drew Goddard, and Sarah Esberg.

With Lord and Miller at the helm, Gosling leading the cast, and Andy Weir's celebrated storytelling serving as its foundation, Project Hail Mary is expected to deliver an exciting blend of emotional storytelling, scientific intrigue, and edge-of-the-seat adventure. Rated PG-13 for some thematic material and suggestive references, the film arrives on Prime Video on July 3, inviting viewers to join an extraordinary journey that could determine the fate of humanity.

Also Read : PVR INOX Q4 Results: Multiplex giant swings to Rs. 186.7 crore profit; Dhurandhar – The Revenge, Border 2 and Project Hail Mary power record fourth quarter collections

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