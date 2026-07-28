PVRINOX Pictures is set to bring the supernatural horror thriller IT Ends to Indian theatres on August 28, 2026. Produced by the team behind Backrooms, the film blends psychological horror, cosmic terror and suspense, taking viewers on a chilling journey where escaping the road may not be possible.

PVRINOX Pictures announces India release of IT Ends on August 28

The story follows a group of recent graduates who decide to go on one final late-night road trip together before heading in different directions in life. Their simple plan to grab food soon turns into a terrifying ordeal when they unknowingly drive onto an endless two-lane road. As they become trapped in a reality that defies all logic, the friends encounter mysterious supernatural forces and horrifying events that test their will to survive.

As the story unfolds, IT Ends builds an atmosphere of mystery and fear, constantly blurring the line between reality and the unknown. The film relies on haunting visuals, mounting tension and an unsettling narrative to keep audiences questioning what lies beyond human understanding, with every mile on the road leading the characters deeper into danger.

Written and directed by Alexander Ullom, the film stars Mitchell Cole, Akira Jackson, Noah Toth and Phinehas Yoon. Their performances drive the emotional core of the story as the group struggles against unimaginable horrors while desperately searching for a way out.

Following its premiere at SXSW 2025, IT Ends was screened at several international film festivals, where it received positive attention for its original concept, immersive atmosphere and thought-provoking storytelling.

With its supernatural setting and suspense-driven narrative, the film aims to offer horror fans an experience that extends beyond conventional jump scares. The story explores a world where every choice carries consequences, every stretch of road hides new secrets and turning back may no longer be an option.

Continuing its efforts to bring international cinema to Indian audiences, PVRINOX Pictures will release IT Ends in theatres across India on August 28, 2026, offering moviegoers a suspense-filled horror experience on the big screen.

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