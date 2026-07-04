Evil Dead Burn director Sebastien Vanicek opens up about bringing a fresh story to the horror franchise: “Every day there was a surprise”

Ahead of the release of Evil Dead Burn, director Sebastien Vanicek has shared his experience of making his first film in the long-running Evil Dead franchise. The filmmaker, who directed and co-wrote the film with Florent Bernard, spoke about the creative process and the challenge of adding a new chapter to one of horror cinema's most recognised franchises.

Evil Dead Burn director Sebastien Vanicek opens up about bringing a fresh story to the horror franchise: “Every day there was a surprise”

Speaking about his time on set, Vanicek described filmmaking as an unpredictable and rewarding experience, saying every day brought something new. "Every day there was a surprise, every day something crazy to shoot. I was not going to a warehouse or an office job... I was making a movie, and that's incredible," he said.

Co-writer Florent Bernard explained that much of the writing process revolved around understanding the characters before placing them in terrifying situations. "Sébastien and I talk a lot, mainly about the characters. They're the ones who bring the film's themes. We talk about them as if they were people we know, asking how they would react in different situations, and then we throw them into the worst possible scenarios," Bernard shared.

The writer also discussed the challenge of ensuring Evil Dead Burn felt different from previous entries in the franchise while staying true to its roots. "The biggest challenge was avoiding too much repetition of what had already been done. That's why we decided not to use a group of friends or people of the same age. But a woman uprooted and stuck with her in-laws, especially after a loss that affects them all, carried real narrative promise," he said.

Bernard also revealed the team's approach to the film's horror, adding, "Sébastien didn't want to make the bloodiest Evil Dead, but definitely the most violent one."

Evil Dead Burn marks French filmmaker Sebastien Vanicek's debut in the iconic horror franchise. The film stars Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Erroll Shand and Maude Davey.

Presented by Sony Pictures Entertainment India, Evil Dead Burn is scheduled to release in cinemas across India on July 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Adah Sharma takes on solo screening challenge ahead of Evil Dead Burn release

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