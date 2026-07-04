Disney's live-action adaptation of Moana is set to introduce audiences to a new face in the lead role, with 19-year-old Samoan-Australian actor Catherine Lagaʻaia playing the beloved Disney heroine. Ahead of the film's release, director Thomas Kail has opened up about the casting process, revealing what convinced him that she was the right choice for the role. According to the makers, Catherine was selected after an extensive casting process that reportedly saw more than 32,000 hopefuls audition for the film. Based in Sydney and of Samoan heritage, the actor was only nine years old when Disney's animated Moana was released in 2016.

Director Thomas Kail recalls discovering Catherine Lagaʻaia for Disney’s live-action Moana, ahead of July 10 release

Recalling his first impression of Catherine, Kail said he immediately noticed a quality that set her apart from the other auditioning actors. "She has that thing, you know, that thing that I say you can only coach it, you can't teach it," he said during a red carpet interview at the Sydney junket. "I felt in that very first audition tape that I saw of hers when she was 16 years old."

The filmmaker further shared that meeting Catherine in person only strengthened his confidence in casting her as Moana. "The moment Catherine Lagaʻaia walked into the room for her audition, I felt like I had found Moana," Kail said during a video conference.

He revealed that Catherine performed two scenes and sang the popular song 'How Far I'll Go' during her audition. "She sang beautifully, but I could tell she truly understood the emotion. After hearing her sing, I stood up from my chair and said, 'I think we found Moana,'" he recalled.

In a separate interview with People, Kail said it took him only "about 10 seconds" after meeting Catherine to feel confident she was the right actor to lead the film.

Directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail, Moana marks Disney's live-action adaptation of its acclaimed 2016 animated feature. Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui, reprising the role he previously voiced in the animated films.

The film is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Thomas Kail also serves as an executive producer alongside Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original animated films.

The live-action adaptation features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, while Mancina has also composed the film's score.

Moana is scheduled to release in cinemas across India on July 10, 2026, in English and Hindi.

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson performs ‘You’re Welcome’ live first time during Moana promotions in Sydney

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