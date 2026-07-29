Children of Blood and Bone trailer unveiled: Thuso Mbedu is on a quest to bring magic back in Orïsha

Paramount Pictures has released the trailer for Children of Blood and Bone, an adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel of the same name. The trailer offers a look at the fantasy kingdom of Orïsha, where magic has been stolen from its people and its wielders persecuted.

Children of Blood and Bone trailer unveiled: Thuso Mbedu is on a quest to bring magic back in Orïsha

Children of Blood and Bone follows Zelie as she sets out on a quest to bring magic back to Orïsha. She is joined by her brother, along with the daughter and son of the king, as the group works to push back against his rule. Along the way, they confront enemies and uncover truths tied to the kingdom’s past.

The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. The cast includes Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Idris Elba, and Viola Davis.

Erivo, Ejiofor, King, and Davis have each received Academy Award nominations over the course of their careers, with King and Davis having won in the past. Children of Blood and Bone is based on the first book in Tomi Adeyemi’s trilogy of the same name, which draws on West African mythology and culture in building the world of Orïsha. The novel was published in 2018 and went on to become an international bestseller, with the series continuing across two further instalments.

The film marks one of the larger fantasy adaptations to be developed from a young adult novel in recent years, with the project having been in development at Paramount Pictures for several years before the release of its first trailer.

Paramount Pictures will release Children of Blood and Bone in cinemas across India in January 2027.

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