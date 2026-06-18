Yami Gautam visits Mahakaleshwar temple with Aditya Dhar; says, “When Baba’s call comes, how can one not come?”

Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on June 17, 2026, accompanied by family members including their son Vedavid, Yami’s brother Ojas Gautam, and both sets of parents.

Yami Gautam visits Mahakaleshwar temple with Aditya Dhar; says, “When Baba’s call comes, how can one not come?”

The visit marked the fulfilment of a long-pending wish for Yami. She had previously been to Ujjain during the filming of Oh My God 2 but was unable to visit the temple due to work commitments at the time.

Yami on the significance of the visit

Reflecting on what drew her to the shrine, Yami told PTI, “But when Baba’s call comes, how can one not come? I am fortunate to have my entire family with me, Aditya, my brothers, sisters, and children. Baba has blessed us with his darshan and blessings.”

Yami also praised the temple administration for maintaining cleanliness, safety, and orderly arrangements for the large number of devotees who visit the shrine daily.

About Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Yami and Aditya first met on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike and married in an intimate ceremony in June 2021. The couple welcomed their son Vedavid on 10 May 2024.

Looking ahead, Yami Gautam has a packed slate of projects across genres. She is set to headline the officially announced horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli, backed by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and directed by Balaji Mohan. The actress is also attached to the mythological horror film Tamasur, which is currently in pre-production. In addition, Yami is expected to return for Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2, with the sequel reportedly being developed around a cruise-ship heist, while another project with producer Ramesh Taurani is said to be in the works, although it has not yet been formally announced.

Yami was last seen in a special appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released on March 19, 2026. Aditya Dhar directed both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.