World Tourism Day 2026: Planning your next holiday? Take cues from Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more

Planning your next getaway but not sure where to go? Sometimes, the best travel inspiration comes from the places our favourite celebrities choose to escape to. From picturesque European cities and tropical island getaways to breathtaking African landscapes, Bollywood stars have given us plenty of destination envy over the years.

World Tourism Day 2026: Planning your next holiday? Take cues from Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more

Whether you are looking for a romantic escape, a relaxing beach holiday or an adventure-filled trip, these celebrity-approved destinations deserve a spot on your travel bucket list. This World Tourism Day, take some inspiration from Bollywood’s favourite travel spots and start planning your next holiday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Greece

If crystal-clear waters, sun-soaked islands and laid-back luxury are what you are looking for, Greece should be high on the list. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s holiday moments from Greece have offered plenty of inspiration for anyone dreaming of an idyllic Mediterranean escape.

From the iconic blue-and-white views of Santorini to the beaches and vibrant atmosphere of Mykonos, Greece offers the perfect balance of relaxation and exploration. It is a destination that works just as well for a romantic getaway as it does for a fun-filled holiday with family or friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Aamna Sharif – France

For those who dream of a holiday filled with timeless architecture, charming streets, beautiful cafés and effortless fashion, France makes for the perfect escape. Aamna Sharif has often embraced the beauty of the country during her travels, making it easy to see why France continues to be a favourite among travellers.

From exploring the streets of Paris and taking in its iconic landmarks to enjoying the slower pace of the French countryside, there is plenty to discover. Add in the food, art and unmistakable European charm, and France has everything you need for a memorable holiday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

Parineeti Chopra – Maldives

For travellers who would happily spend their holiday surrounded by turquoise waters and pristine beaches, the Maldives is hard to beat. Parineeti Chopra’s tropical getaways have showcased exactly why the island destination remains one of the most popular choices for a relaxing holiday.

With private villas, beautiful lagoons, water activities and sunsets that look straight out of a postcard, the Maldives is ideal for anyone looking to disconnect from the everyday routine. Whether it is a quiet island retreat or an adventure on the water, the destination offers plenty of ways to unwind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Alia Bhatt – Africa

For those who want their holiday to go beyond sightseeing, Africa offers an experience unlike any other. Alia Bhatt’s travels have brought attention to the continent’s stunning landscapes and immersive experiences, making it an exciting addition to any travel bucket list.

From unforgettable wildlife encounters and expansive safaris to dramatic landscapes and unique local experiences, Africa is a destination for travellers looking for adventure and something truly different. A safari across the continent can offer a chance to experience nature up close while creating memories that stay with you long after the holiday is over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Sara Ali Khan – Switzerland

Few destinations capture the magic of a classic holiday quite like Switzerland. Sara Ali Khan’s travels have given fans a glimpse of its snow-covered mountains, scenic landscapes and picture-perfect surroundings.

Whether it is exploring charming Swiss towns, taking a scenic train journey through the Alps or simply soaking in the views, Switzerland offers something for every kind of traveller. It is particularly perfect for those who want a holiday that feels straight out of a postcard, with breathtaking scenery at almost every turn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Also Read: World Tourism Day Special: Let Ananya Panday, Mrunal Thakur and more celebs inspire your next dream vacation

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