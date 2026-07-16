Actor Pragati Srivastava has reflected on working with filmmaker Prakash Jha and producer Aanand L. Rai during the early stages of her career, saying the experience has influenced her approach to acting as she prepares for her Hindi film debut.

Pragati Srivastava opens up on working with Prakash Jha and Aanand L Rai ahead of Hindi debut

Pragati said, “I genuinely feel very lucky. I'm still waiting for my Hindi debut, but I’ve already had the opportunity to be on sets with filmmakers like Prakash sir and also worked on a film backed by Aanand sir’s banner. These are people whose films I’ve watched growing up, so just being around them and seeing how they approach storytelling has been a huge learning experience.”

Pragati said that working with filmmakers and production houses known for content driven cinema has shaped the way she looks at her own craft. She said, “As a newcomer, you absorb everything, how a scene is discussed, how actors are directed, how decisions are made on set. I’ve been fortunate that my first experiences have been with people who are so deeply involved about the stories they’re telling. Those are lessons I’ll carry with me for a long time.”

Pragati said she is in no hurry for her Hindi debut. She said, “I just want to keep learning and doing good work. If the beginning of my journey has already given me experiences like these, I can only be thankful.”

Before stepping into Hindi cinema, Pragati Srivastava appeared in Telugu films including Manu Charitra (2023), Peddha Kapu 1 (2023), and Gam Gam Ganesha (2024). She will next be seen in the Hindi films Nakhrewaalii, produced by Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, Janadesh, directed by Prakash Jha, and an untitled Maddock Films comedy-thriller.

Also Read: Not just Naomika Saran, Vedang Raina to also romance Pragati Srivastava in the upcoming Maddock Films project

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