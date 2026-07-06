Zee TV’s Jagadhatri has been creating excitement among viewers as the much-awaited wedding of Shivaay, played by Farman Haider, and Jagadhatri, portrayed by Sonakshi Batra, approaches. Recent episodes have showcased the Deshmukh and Naik families coming together to prepare for the grand celebrations, adding to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming storyline.

Sonakshi Batra overwhelmed as fans organise traditional ‘Kelvan’ ahead of Jagadhatri and Shivaay’s wedding: “This touched my heart”

The celebrations, however, have extended far beyond the show. Ahead of the on-screen wedding, Sonakshi Batra received a touching surprise from her fans, who invited her to their home and hosted a traditional Maharashtrian Kelvan ceremony in her honour. Kelvan is a cherished pre-wedding custom in Maharashtra where the bride or groom is welcomed with an aarti, blessed by loved ones, served a home-cooked feast, and presented with gifts before beginning a new chapter in life.

The thoughtful gesture left the actress deeply moved, highlighting the strong connection audiences have formed not only with her character Jagadhatri but also with Sonakshi herself.

Sharing her experience, Sonakshi Batra said, “With Shivaay and Jagadhatri’s wedding coming up in the show, I received such a beautiful surprise from my fans and honestly, I couldn’t have asked for anything more special. They arranged a Kelvan for me, and it turned out to be one of the most memorable experiences for me. What made it even more emotional was the conversations I had with them. One of the fans told me, ‘You don’t have a maasi, so today I am becoming your maasi and doing this Kelvan for you.’ Another one told me, ‘I don’t have a daughter, but you are like my daughter.’ Hearing things like this genuinely touched my heart. In that moment, it didn’t feel like I was meeting fans it felt like I was with family. That warmth, affection and sense of belonging is something I will never forget. We often say that television is not just about stories and characters, but moments like these make you truly realise how deeply audiences connect with what they watch and how much love they carry for the people they see on screen. Getting a Kelvan from fans was something I had never imagined. They welcomed me with so much warmth, they did teeka, aarti, there was delicious Maharashtrian food prepared with love, and they even gave me gifts. Through Jagadhatri, I have received so much love, and experiences like these make me feel extremely grateful. Kelvan is such a beautiful Maharashtrian pre-wedding ritual and honestly, I got to learn so much about Maharashtrian traditions through this show. Getting to experience this ritual in real life made it even more memorable for me. What touched me the most was the thought and effort behind it. Knowing that people love not just Jagadhatri but also me so deeply is a feeling I cannot express in words. This is something I will always remember and cherish.”

Reacting to the heartwarming incident, Zee TV Chief Channel Officer Mangesh Kulkarni emphasised how meaningful such moments are for the channel and its storytelling. He said, “At Zee TV, our endeavour has always been to create stories and characters that become a part of people’s lives and find a place in their hearts. At the same time, we have always believed in celebrating the richness of regional cultures, traditions and the emotions attached to them in an authentic and respectful way. Through Jagadhatri, it has been wonderful to showcase the beauty of Maharashtrian traditions and rituals, and this beautiful Kelvan organised by fans is a reflection of how deeply audiences have connected with the story and its characters. Seeing viewers celebrate our characters as their own is truly special and reinforces what Zee TV has always stood for, building meaningful bonds beyond screens and becoming a part of every household emotionally.”

The unique fan-organised celebration has once again demonstrated the powerful bond television actors share with their audiences, with Sonakshi's emotional experience reflecting how on-screen stories often become a meaningful part of viewers' lives.

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