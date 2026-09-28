Vedang Raina has added a new fashion collaboration to his growing portfolio. The Jigra actor has been named the face of Jack & Jones’ autumn-winter 2026 denim campaign, fronting the European menswear brand’s latest denim-focused collection.

Vedang Raina turns denim icon for Jack & Jones’ Autumn-Winter 2026 campaign

Known for his work in films including The Archies and Jigra, Raina now features in the brand’s latest campaign, which focuses on denim as a key part of the modern men’s wardrobe. According to Jack & Jones, the actor’s personal style, creative energy and connection with the younger generation aligned with the direction of its autumn-winter campaign.

Raina has also shared a glimpse of the collaboration on social media. The actor posted a video from the campaign, showcasing the latest denim looks while bringing his own contemporary styling to the visual presentation. The campaign places denim at the centre of the wardrobe, with Raina serving as its face for the new season.

Speaking about the collaboration, actor Vedang Raina said, “Denim has always been the anchor of my wardrobe. It’s what I reach for whether I’m traveling, on set, or catching up with friends. Teaming up with JACK&JONES felt instinctive because their dedication to the craft is evident in every fit and wash. This collection is truly built for the move; it lets you feel completely comfortable in your own skin, stay true to who you are, and take on every day with absolute ease.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedang Raina (@vedangraina)



The campaign adds to Raina’s presence in the fashion space as he continues to build his profile on and off screen. Following his debut in The Archies and his performance in Jigra, the actor has several projects lined up.

Raina is set to headline an untitled romantic comedy-thriller directed by Jagdeep Sidhu for Maddock Films. He has also confirmed that he has completed another feature that is slated for release in early 2027. In addition, the actor is set to reunite with Sharvari for an upcoming romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali, which is scheduled to begin filming in late 2026.

With his film slate continuing to take shape, Raina’s latest Jack & Jones association marks another step in his growing presence as a young actor with a distinct contemporary style.

Also Read: Vedang Raina named Indian brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger watches Fall Winter 2026 campaign: “It’s an incredible opportunity”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.