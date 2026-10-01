Tonight’s episode of Asit Kumarr Modi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will see Taarak Mehta, Jethalal and Ratan together in the Gokuldham compound. During their conversation, Taarak introduces Ratan to a popular food shop located near Jethalal’s Gada Electronics. He describes the shop’s samosas, kachoris and bhel, which leaves Ratan keen to try the food.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak’s food plan takes an unexpected turn as Anjali bhabhi appears

As the conversation continues, Jethalal suddenly screams, “Anjali Bhabhi!” Taarak and Ratan are taken by surprise, only to discover that Jethalal was joking. Taarak then announces that they will visit the food shop the following day and enjoy the snacks together.

However, things take an unexpected turn when Anjali actually steps out of her house and ends up standing behind Taarak. Ratan and Jethalal immediately notice her presence. Jethalal tries to signal Taarak and make him understand that Anjali is really standing there.

Taarak, however, assumes that Jethalal is once again trying to fool him. He ignores Jethalal’s signals and even teases him for getting scared. The situation leaves Jethalal struggling to make Taarak understand what is happening.

Will Taarak realise that Jethalal is telling the truth this time? What will happen when he finally turns around and sees Anjali standing behind him? More importantly, will Taarak, Jethalal and Ratan’s food outing go ahead as planned?

The upcoming episode promises another comic situation involving the Gokuldham residents. Viewers can watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tonight at 8:30 PM on Sony SAB.

Recap of the previous episode

In the previous episode, Tappu Sena’s efforts helped solve the mystery surrounding the stolen jewellery, ultimately proving Popatlal innocent. After spending unexpected time in jail, Popatlal was released, bringing relief to the members of Gokuldham Society.

The fate of the cat involved in the jewellery theft also became a topic of discussion. Inspector Chalu Pandey informed the society members that the cat would not be punished and would instead be sent to a training centre.

Following Popatlal’s release and the recovery of the jewellery, the Gokuldham members collected their belongings from Inspector Chalu Pandey and returned to the society. They celebrated Popatlal’s return and were relieved to see the matter resolved.

However, another mystery soon emerges in Gokuldham Society. The next day, someone rings the doorbell at Bhide’s house. When the door is opened, nobody is found outside. Bhide then notices something unusual near the doorbell — a sketch of himself.

Who left the sketch outside Bhide’s house, and what could it mean? The mystery is expected to unfold in the upcoming episodes.

Also Read : TMKOC Bhide spills the beans of Sodhi’s secret travels between Delhi and Mumbai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.