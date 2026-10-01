Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his seven-film journey with new directors; says, “The script always comes first”

Ayushmann Khurrana has built his career around stories that explore unconventional subjects and characters. Over the years, the actor has also worked with several emerging filmmakers, giving new directorial voices an opportunity to present their stories. With Udta Teer, Ayushmann is set to complete a seven-film association with first-time or Hindi-debut directors.

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his seven-film journey with new directors; says, “The script always comes first”

His collaborations with new filmmakers began with Sharat Katariya in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and continued with R. S. Prasanna in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Raaj Shaandilyaa in Dream Girl, Hitesh Kewalya in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Anubhuti Kashyap in Doctor G, and Anirudh Iyer in An Action Hero. His latest collaboration is with Akash A. Kaushik for Udta Teer.

While these films have had varied commercial outcomes, the collaborations have reflected Ayushmann’s interest in stories with unconventional premises and filmmakers with distinct creative approaches. Among his collaborations with debut directors, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Dream Girl emerged as commercial successes. Udta Teer, meanwhile, marks writer Akash A. Kaushik’s feature directorial debut. The patriotic comedy is written and directed by Kaushik and is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 9, 2026.

Explaining his approach to choosing projects, Ayushmann said, “For me, the script always comes first. I don’t look at whether a filmmaker is directing their first film or their tenth film…I look at whether they have a story and a vision that can excite me. Some of the most memorable experiences of my career have come from collaborating with new voices. They bring hunger, freshness and the courage to look at familiar subjects differently. I have always believed that when the conviction behind a story is strong, it deserves to be supported.”

This approach has also shaped the subjects Ayushmann has explored on screen. His filmography includes stories around body image, erectile dysfunction, LGBTQ+ love, unconventional relationships and the everyday pressures faced by the common man. Many of these subjects have been presented through humour while also addressing conversations that are not often explored in mainstream Hindi cinema.

With Udta Teer, Ayushmann ventures into a genre-bending spy comedy. He plays Bilal Ahmed, a Pakistani spy who suffers memory loss and begins to believe that he is Indian. At the trailer launch, the actor described the film as a “patriotic comedy” and said that he follows what the script demands, while also calling himself “a director’s baby.”

Speaking about his collaboration with Kaushik, Ayushmann said, “Every new director brings a different energy to the set. With Udta Teer, what drew me in was not just the genre, but the world Akash had created. It is rare to find a script that can be chaotic, funny, emotional and rooted in a larger idea at the same time. I wanted to surrender to that vision and allow the character to take me somewhere unexpected.”

His association with new directors has therefore remained a recurring part of his film choices. From Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Udta Teer, the actor has continued to collaborate with filmmakers at the beginning of their feature-film journeys, particularly when their scripts offer unconventional characters, subjects or storytelling approaches.

Also Read : Ayushmann Khurrana says influencers and YouTubers have changed the definition of stardom: “It used to be exclusive club earlier but not anymore”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.