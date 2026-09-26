The team of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar recently extended a warm shoutout to the cast and crew of Don’t Be Shy, with producer Alia Bhatt acknowledging the gesture on social media.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar team gives Don’t Be Shy a shoutout; Alia Bhatt REACTS

The exchange comes as both projects prepare to introduce fresh talent to Hindi cinema. Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, backed by Luv Films, features six new actors, including Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber and Sargun Kaur Luthra. The film is directed by debutant Anuj Saini and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Set to release in theatres on October 23, 2026, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar revolves around friendship, relationships and modern romance. Its trailer was recently released and has offered a glimpse into the youthful comedy.

Meanwhile, Don’t Be Shy is also part of the upcoming slate of projects featuring new actors. The team of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar took the opportunity to wish the makers and cast of the film, highlighting the growing presence of newcomers in the industry.

Alia Bhatt, who is associated with Don’t Be Shy as a producer, acknowledged the post with “Pyaar,” marking a brief exchange between the two teams.

The interaction comes at a time when several upcoming Hindi films are placing newer actors at the centre of their stories. With Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar and Don’t Be Shy among the projects featuring fresh faces, the two films are set to bring a new set of performers to the screen in the coming months.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 23, 2026.

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