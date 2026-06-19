The popular comedian expands his partnership with the streaming giant as his hit talent show returns and a standalone comedy special enters development.

After days of speculation, cryptic social media posts, and countless fan theories, Netflix and comedian Samay Raina have finally revealed what they had been teasing. The streaming platform has announced a new creative collaboration with the internet sensation that includes the return of India’s Got Latent for a second season as well as an all-new comedy special currently in development.

Netflix and Samay Raina end speculation with double announcement: India’s Got Latent Season 2 and new comedy special confirmed

The announcement comes as welcome news for Samay Raina’s massive fan base, which has been eagerly waiting for details about his next major projects. According to Netflix, India’s Got Latent Season 2 will premiere on June 20, 2026, at 7 PM IST and will introduce a unique release strategy. In a first-of-its-kind move, the show will be simulcast on both Netflix and YouTube, allowing audiences across platforms to tune in simultaneously. New episodes will be released every two weeks thereafter.

The return of India’s Got Latent is expected to generate significant excitement among viewers, considering the strong popularity of its first season. The show quickly became a fan favourite for its unconventional format, spontaneous humour, and viral moments, helping further establish Samay as one of India’s most influential digital entertainers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



Over the past few years, Samay Raina has built a dedicated audience through his unique style of comedy, blending observational humour, improvisation, and candid interactions. From sold-out live performances to viral online content, he has emerged as one of the most recognizable names in India’s comedy landscape.

The announcement also follows the positive response to Samay’s recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where his presence was widely appreciated by viewers and generated substantial online buzz. The reception once again highlighted the comedian’s growing popularity and the audience’s appetite for more of his content.

In addition to the new season of India’s Got Latent, Netflix has confirmed that an exclusive comedy special featuring Samay Raina is currently in development. While specific details about the project remain under wraps, the special is expected to showcase his trademark observational comedy, storytelling, and distinctive perspective that have resonated with audiences across the country.

With two major projects now officially announced, Samay Raina appears set for another significant chapter in his career. The collaboration also reflects Netflix’s continued efforts to expand its comedy slate and cater to audiences seeking fresh voices, innovative formats, and creator-driven entertainment.

Also Read: Netflix unveils the premiere date of Telugu original series Super Subbu; here are the details!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.