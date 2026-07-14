The actress opens up about Sailee’s heartbreaking new journey, the emotional impact of the upcoming storyline, and why filming the new episodes has been memorable.

Udne Ki Aasha is gearing up for a major turning point as the Star Plus show introduces a seven-year leap that promises to bring fresh drama, emotional twists, and long-buried secrets to the forefront. While the new storyline will reshape the lives of Sachin and Sailee, actress Neha Harsora says stepping into this new phase of her character has been both exciting and deeply emotional.

Neha Harsora gets emotional ahead of 7-year leap in Udne Ki Aasha: “The kids on set remind me of my childhood”

The upcoming track revolves around a tragic medical emergency during Sailee and Roshni's pregnancies, resulting in a shocking baby swap at birth. Believing they have lost their child forever, Sachin and Sailee begin rebuilding their lives in Ganpatipule with their daughter Poorna, unaware that their biological son is alive and being raised by Roshni and Tejas. As the story moves ahead by seven years, the children become central to the narrative, paving the way for emotional reunions, family conflicts, and hidden truths.

Reflecting on the leap, Neha Harsora shared how the storyline resonated with her on a personal level and challenged her as an actor. She said, “When I first heard about this leap, it genuinely made me emotional because it reminded me how unpredictable life can be. We all imagine how life should unfold, but sometimes it has completely different plans for us. That’s exactly what I felt while reading about Sailee’s journey after seven years.”

“On one level, I was excited because every actor looks forward to playing a completely new phase of their character. But at the same time, I couldn’t stop thinking about everything Sailee has lived through and how much strength it takes to keep moving forward despite it all. While shooting these scenes, there were moments that stayed with me even after the camera stopped rolling because every emotion felt so honest”, she stated and continued, “The kids on the set remind me of my childhood, the masti, the fun, and everything in between. It’s emotional, it’s unpredictable, and it shows a completely different side of Sailee that audiences haven’t seen before. I’m really excited for everyone to experience this new journey.”

With the seven-year leap set to redefine the show's narrative, viewers can expect a fresh chapter filled with emotional revelations, evolving relationships, and unexpected twists as Sachin and Sailee's lives take a dramatic turn. Udne Ki Aasha airs every day at 8:30 pm on Star Plus and is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Udne Ki Aasha actress Neha Harsora opens up about an upcoming plot twist; says, “Sailee will take a stand for herself and her self-respect”

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